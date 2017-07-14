The Future Workplace: 10 Strategies for Mastering Workplace Disruption -Kevin Mulcahy Shares Insights as ELC17 Keynote
The Gig Economy. Millennial Workforce. Disruptive Technology. Kevin Mulcahy,Future Workplace,Reveals 10 Strategies for Mastering Workplace Disruption AT ELC17.
In a business landscape rocked by constant change and turmoil, companies like Airbnb, Cisco, GE Digital, Google, IBM and Microsoft are re-inventing the future of work.
What is it that makes these companies so different? They’re strategic, they’re agile, and they’re customer-focused. But, most importantly, they’re game changers. And their workplace practices reflect this.
“Everything we took for granted in the past—from what we expect from our jobs to whom we work with and how—is changing before our eyes,” says Kevin Mulcahy, partner of Future Workplace. The strongest organizations today are ‘learning machines.’ New challenges require new solutions—and these organizations are finding them.”
If you want to compete in years to come, you must meet the future now. Kevin will reveal ‘The 10 Strategies for Mastering the Disruptive Workplace” at the Enterprise Learning! Conference (ELC17) on August 30th in San Diego, CA. He will share an actionable framework for meeting today’s toughest business disruptions head on; And, the ten rules for rethinking, reimagining, and reinventing your organization.
Every keynote attendee will receive a complimentary copy of Kevin’s book titled, “The Future Workplace Experience”; Your playbook for taking your organization to the top of your industry. This book profiles exclusive research into how forward-looking companies are navigating the future workforce and workplace. These practices are segmented around how organizations are responding to three macro shifts: What workers expect from work; How technology transforms the workplace; And, the changing composition of the workforce.
About the Enterprise Learning! Conference
The Enterprise Learning! Conference 2017 hosts global thought leaders and executives from corporate enterprise, government agencies, higher education and non-profit organizations. This conference reveals how leaders are building high-performance organizations in the age of digital disruption. ELC17 serves the robust $243 billion enterprise learning market expanding at 17% CAGR.
ELC17 convenes over 125 award-winning learning professionals to share the best practices of high performance organizations, lessons learned, and future strategies. Invest 48 hours at ELC17, and discover how to engage teams, build a productive learning culture, measure impact and embrace the future digital enterprise.
Who Should Attend
Executives charged with driving enterprise performance via learning and workplace technologies, including HR, Talent, Development, Training, E-learning, Project Management, Education, Sales & Service should attend ELC17. Government, non-profit agencies and educational institution leaders are also in attendance to collaborate on the now and the next in learning. Attending this conference is an amazing opportunity to meet colleagues from across the globe. Register at: http://www.elceshow.com.
About Elearning! Media Group
Elearning! Media Group is owned by B2B Media Group LLC. Elearning! Media Group consists of eleven media products including: Elearning! Magazine, Government Elearning! E-Magazine, e-mail newsletters, Alerts, Websites, Web seminars, the Enterprise Learning! Summit and Enterprise Learning! Conference. Elearning! Media Group serves the $243 billion learning & workplace technology market. Suppliers and practitioners can follow us: online at www.2elearning.com; on Twitter: @2elearning or #ELCE; via Facebook: Elearning! -Magazine or LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network or Enterprise Learning! Conference.
Enterprise Learning! Events
Since 2008, Enterprise Learning! Events bring onsite and online audiences together to learn, network and share. Mark your calendar for Enterprise Learning! Conference on August 29-30, 2017 in San Diego, CA. Enterprise Learning! Conference hosts the Learning! 100 and Learning! Champion Awards. The Enterprise Learning! Conference Online is an on-demand event available to all ELC17 conference attendees, and online only attendees after the live event. For more information about the Enterprise Learning! Conference visit http://www.elceshow.com.
