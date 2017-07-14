Global Automotive Interior Material Market is Predicted to Grow at Approximately 8.72% By 2027

Global Automotive Interior Material Market

Market research future published a cooked research report on global Automotive Interior Material market. Its expected to reach USD 149.6 billion by 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the Automotive Interior Material market is majorly driven by increased income levels of people in the Asia-Pacific region. The government initiatives combined with the booming automotive industry, has resulted in the better automotive sales. The market is further driven by the growing competition between the manufacturers to produce high quality interiors and increase the comfort of passengers. However, the growth of this market can be restrained by the cost of the materials and the continuous research and development that is needed to update the technology.

Market Research Analysis

Increasing competition between global automobile manufacturers to manufacture high quality cars has increased the automobile interior market growth. The ability of the growing world population to afford automobiles, is further increasing the market. Additionally, interiors of automobiles have gained prominence in recent years because of technological advancements in materials and affordability.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for automobile interiors, due to countries such as China and India in the region. North America and Europe are further expected to contribute to the growth. There is an increasing requirement for high quality interiors, even in small category cars because of growing competition among the global car manufacturers. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the automobile interior market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Interior Material market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Automotive Interior Material market by its type, application, operational depth and regions.

By Type

• Synthetic Leather,

• Fabric,

• Thermoplastic Polymer,

• Leather

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

Key Players

• Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd (Japan)

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)

• Lear Corporation (U.S)

• NTF India Pvt Ltd (India)

• Sage Automotive Interiors. Inc (U.S)

• BASF Automotive Solutions (Germany)

• Faurecia S.A (France)

The automotive interiors typically refer to the interior components that are present in the cabin of a vehicle. This includes components such as cockpit, dashboards, door panels and seats. Visual appearance of a car has become a dominant influencer on buyer’s perception of vehicle quality, in recent times. Due to this, the automotive interiors are increasingly gaining importance. There is a common OEM goal, of providing vehicles with good interior quality, feel and finish across the sector. Increasing incidence of personalization in automobiles by individuals has contributed towards the growth of the market.

The automotive industry is one of the most competitive industries, across the globe. Major manufacturers across various continents often compete against each other to expand their customer base resulting in intense competition. This results in a high quality product being delivered to the customers, which drives the Automotive Interior Material market. The market is further expected to be driven by the rising level of income of individuals and the booming global automotive industry and is expected to reach valuation of USD 149.6 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.72%.

The report for Global Automotive Interior Material Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.



