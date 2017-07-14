Global Boiler System Market Is Predicted To Reach USD 3,573.6 Million By 2022

Global Boiler System Market

Market research future published a cooked research report on global Boiler System market. its expected to reach USD 149.6 billion by 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the Boiler System market is majorly driven by increasing demand for energy in the Asia-Pacific region. Boiler is a pressure vessel that is used to create and supply steam required for various processes within industries. Industrial Boilers are extensively used across industries such as metal, food & beverage and chemical. The recent trends in the industrial boiler market suggest increasing demand for higher efficiency and effectively.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period mainly due to the presence of established manufacturing industries which support the growth of the boiler system market. Rising rate of industrialization and increasing demand for energy in the Asia-pacific region are also expected to boost the sales in the global boiler system market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for boiler systems, due to countries such as China and India in the region. North America and Europe are further expected to contribute to the growth. There is an increasing requirement for high quality boiler systems. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the boiler system market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Boiler System market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Boiler System market by its type, application, operational depth and regions.

By Type

• Oil Fired

• Gas Fired

By Capacity

• Upto 20 tonnes

• 20 to 40 tonnes

• 40 to 50 tonnes

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

Key Players

• Danstoker Boilers (Denmark)

• Bosch Industriekessel (Germany)

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.)

• AC Boilers S.p.A (Italy)

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan)

• ATTSU Termica (Spain)

• Rentech Boilers (U.S.)

• Byworth Boilers (U.K.)

• Proodos Industrial Boilers (Greece)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

The Global boiler system market was valued at USD 1,900.4 million in 2014, and is expected to reach USD 3,573.6 million by 2022.

Study objectives of Global Boiler System Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global boiler system market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze Global boiler system market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis and Porters Five Force Analysis.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries –North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the world.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by capacity and by countries.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global boiler system market.

The report for Global Boiler System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.