Governor Abbott and Lone Star Citizens Offered Greetings by America's Credit Captain and Chief Child Identity Guardian
SubscriberWise founder, USA Credit Czar, and the highest FICO achiever since earth’s tilt, David Howe visits Austin to greet Texans while advancing child safety
“Notwithstanding the profound schedule constraints that limited my engagement at the State Capitol yesterday, I want to sincerely thank Governor Abbott’s Reception Staff for taking the time to hear about SubscriberWise’s mission to protect their children (http://www.enhancedonlinenews.com/news/eon/20140911006498/en/Child-Identity-theft/Identity-fraud/SSN-index),” said FICO global GOAT and SubscriberWise founder David E. Howe. “While I was disappointed that I didn’t get to talk directly with the Governor during my visit, I left feeling wholly reassured that Credit Czar’s urgent child safety initiative did not fall on deaf ears.
“Of course I remain optimistic about a future face to face meeting with Governor Abbot. It remains critically important that I provide the Governor an in depth and factual discussion about the relentless daily identity crimes perpetrated against the innocent babies and children of his great state,” credit captain Howe emphasized.
“Otherwise, what an incredible joy it was to be back in the grand city of Austin and in the great state of Texas among so many thoughtful and kind people,” concluded Howe. “And with the knowledge that exploited and vulnerable children are now fresh on the minds of Governor Abbott and his committed staff, this elevated the Credit Czar’s spirits high into the stratosphere.”
About SubscriberWise and GOAT David E. Howe
SubscriberWise® launched as the first U.S. issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America's independent cable operators. Today, SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise's contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
David Howe is founder, president, and majority share-holder of SubscriberWise. His interest in credit began in 1986 as a 17-year-old student in high school.
Having directly prevented multitudes more child identity thefts than any single individual including law enforcement professionals nationwide, Howe is recognized as one of the most productive and engaged child identity theft experts of the 21st century. Howe’s expertise on the subject of identity theft has been shared with virtually all levels of state and federal law enforcement agencies including field agents from the FBI. In 2014, Howe was contacted by IBM’s RedCell Counter Fraud and Financial Crimes Intelligence organization for training and information concerning child identity fraud. Today, Howe is using the resources of SubscriberWise to help protect children from identity theft and exploitation across the nation.
David Howe is the highest FICO Achiever in worldwide banking and financial history since earth tilted on its axis. Howe is the only known individual – living or deceased – to have obtained simultaneous perfect FICO 850 Scores across every national credit bureau (since William Fair and Earl Isaac formed Fair & Isaac Corporation (FICO) 60 years ago). In 2014, Howe achieved simultaneous perfect Vantage Scores at Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, a credit-scoring feat never before demonstrated.
Howe has obtained FICO Professional Certification and is also the first and only citizen of the world to describe and report the details of the perfect FICO and Vantage scores to U.S. reporters.
Howe produced and published two videos on the subject of perfect credit: FICO 850 Credit Report Facts and FICO Scores: The Facts. The first general-purpose FICO scores debuted a quarter century ago.
Over the past decade, Howe has been consulted by every leading communications operator in the country. Howe’s passion with credit and risk management can be found everywhere in the industry today. Today, SubscriberWise touches a U.S. consumer every minute of every hour of every day. In 2014, SubscriberWise was named winner in the CableFAX Tech Awards in the category of commercial software, among an incredibly competitive environment that was open to every MSO and tech vendor in North America.
Despite being a dedicated and hard worker, Howe is a vagabond and minimalist who prefers to travel from city to city - on a whim - and at his sole discretion; rarely an agenda and often no place in particular. Howe is most contented with a simple existence, an eye on health and wellness, friends and family, warm and sunny climates, and - most especially - a morning coffee and an afternoon imbibe of red wine.
Howe holds an Associate and Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Arts and Sciences at Kent State University with an academic focus in human behavior at the macro level, political science, and public administration. He is a member of Pi Gamma Mu, the country's oldest and preeminent honor society in the social sciences and Alpha Kappa Delta, the international sociology honor society.
SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.
