New book unveils 12 soft skills that make or break one’s success

SILVER SPRING, MD, USA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research conducted by Harvard University, the Carnegie Foundation, and Stanford Research Center revealed, “85% of job success comes from having well‐developed soft and people skills, and only 15% of job success comes from technical skills and knowledge (hard skills).” Unfortunately, many professionals over depend on their technical expertise. They neglect to develop their soft skills proactively and in turn pay dire prices individually and cause havoc in their organizations. Common workplace complaints such as high turnover, conflict, and low productivity many companies experience come down to lack of certain soft skills.

The book is based on the story of a successful professional (Dan) who was promoted to lead a multimillion-dollar project because of his excellent technical skills. Unfortunately, due to lack of some soft skills, problems started to pop up where he couldn’t get along with his peers, and lead his team members successfully. Dan almost got fired by his immediate boss (Susan) from leading the project until the CEO of the company (Paul) negotiated a deal that required him to attend a three-part Soft Skills Development program and to work with a mentor (Rafael) to continue leading the project. The book narrates how the problem began, the negotiations, and the main discussion points of the 12 mentoring sessions. Each chapter summarizes the three key talking points of Dan and Rafael: a) Four insights Dan gained from each workshop, b) The assessments, processes, models, and tools he found helpful, and c) Immediate actions he plans to take as a result of attending that particular workshop.

When asked why he wrote the book, Dr. Habtewold responded, "I worked as a researcher for an international research organization for more than five years up until I came to the US in 2005. Between 2005 and 2007, I was a production operator and then a software engineer working for a multinational corporation. These opportunities gave me chances to work with outstanding professionals. However, the majority of them, like Dan, they struggled to get along and continually advance in their career due to lack of certain soft skills. Since I became a trainer in 2007, I’ve continued to witness the dire prices of lack of soft skills at individual and organizational levels. That was why I decided to write this book to play my share in empowering individuals to develop those critical soft skills that determine their success...."

Soft Skills That Make or Break Your Success is unique from other similar books because it shares:

• Data that show how soft skills play the lion’s share for one’s success. Here are just two examples: “46% of new hires fail in the first 18 months, and 89 percent of them failed for attitudinal reasons [soft skills]. Only 11 percent failed due to a lack of hard skills.” “More than 1 million employed U.S. workers concluded that the No. 1 reason people quit their jobs is a bad boss or immediate supervisor.” Such bosses lack the vital soft skills necessary to get along and lead their team, and thus, they cause chaos, high turnover, and low employee morale.

• Stories like Nikola Tesla- the legendary inventor, who died poor and in isolation due to lack of soft skills.

• President Donald Trump’s Twitter war with President Enrique Pena Nieto over US-Mexico border to illustrate the vital role soft skills like negotiation play to get along and lead high stake negotiations between nations. The book offers some key lessons from this Twitter feud between two presidents that can be used in any negotiation.

• Some stories of the author including the culture shock he experienced during his early days in the US, and how he worked on his cultural intelligence to get along with diverse people in his new home. He also shared latest practical examples, case studies, and lessons he learned from his readings and experience as a former professional and now a facilitator of soft skills workshops.

• Many other valuable lessons.

The 12 soft skills that are covered in this book are industry and culture neutral. In whichever industry and country you may belong, they empower you to achieve extraordinary results in your personal life, career, and business. The book contains great insights, tools, and processes that enable you to develop the 12 soft skills that make or break your life, relationships, career, or business.

About The Author:

Assegid Habtewold is a coach, consultant, speaker, and trainer at Success Pathways, LLC. He has over two decades of leadership experience and has been empowering leaders from diverse industries on themes that are covered in this book. He has diverse professional background: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Master’s in Computer Science, and Doctor of Strategic Leadership. He has already written two books on leadership. He frequently blogs and facilitates workshops on the 12 soft skills discussed in this book.

