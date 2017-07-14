How Does Workers Compensation Work in Westeros?

Sixteen attorneys gathered to discuss the workers’ comp ramifications of the Game of Thrones characters, in honor of the Season 7 Premiere.

Winter is here! The Season 7 premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones based on the epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire written by George R.R. Martin, airs this Sunday, July, 16th.

In Westeros, Summer can span decades and Winters can last a lifetime. This Sunday the struggle for the Iron Throne continues. Reaching an average of 23 million viewers per episode worldwide, the upcoming premiere of this pop culture phenomenon known as “GOT,” has everyone in the office talking.

HBO has been releasing teasers of the new season, giving viewers a preview of what they can expect to see, as well as titles and descriptions of the first three episodes. Episode 1: “Dragonstone,” Episode 2: “Stormborn,” and Episode 3: “The Queen’s Justice,” tell us that we can expect to see our favorite surviving characters fight for the Iron Throne and hopefully give us answers to our remaining questions regarding the fate of Westeros.

While discussing the anticipated premiere, the attorneys at Krasno, Krasno & Onwudinjo began thinking about the possibilities of workers' compensation cases for work-related injuries in Westeros, the fictional land in Game of Thrones.

While many of our favorite characters face unfortunate deaths, some of the surviving characters suffer from different types of on the job injuries while working, or while in the service of a Lord or Lady. After analyzing the misfortunes of these characters, we came to the conclusion that most of these work-related injuries would make these characters eligible for workers’ compensation benefits.

Jamie Lannister, of House Lannister, suffered the loss of a limb, affecting not only his ability to work but also his way of life. Jaime Lannister was known to be the most skilled swordsman in all of Westeros. Suffering the loss of his sword-hand was detrimental to his line of work. Whether he was an employee of the Kingsguard, acting at the behest of the crown, or employed by House Lannister at the time of his injury is still undetermined, but he would have a strong case qualifying him to receive benefits to compensate for his injury. Under the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act, Jaime Lannister would receive two-thirds of his average wage for 335 weeks and potentially, additional compensation benefits for his loss of limb.



Arya Stark, of House Stark, incurred the loss of her eye sight during her service for the House of Black and White. Her loss of sight directly affected her ability to generate income and significantly decreased her quality of life. Injured workers who have suffered a permanent or temporary loss of sight, partial or total, or the loss of an eye, may be entitled to receive compensation. Arya Stark poses a strong case against her employer, the House of Black and White, for an on the job injury. Meeting the specific criteria of loss of income would make her eligible to receive compensation benefits.

Lord Eddard Stark, of House Stark, sustained a head injury while on the job as Hand of the King to Robert Baratheon. While many workers do not suffer head injuries due to treason, head injuries are very common in the workplace. Head injuries are measured in magnitude from mild concussions to more severe head trauma. Any sort of head injury can affect your ability to work and result in a loss of income, making you eligible for compensation benefits.

While acting as the Hand of the King and leading the defense of the city during the Battle of Blackwater, Tyrion Lannister sustained a Facial Disfigurement injury. By law, to be qualified for compensation, a Facial Disfigurement injury must be both “permanent” and “unsightly” making this type of on the job injury more difficult to measure than other types of injuries. Tyrion Lannister’s injury resulting in a long-term scar would make him eligible to receive benefits at the discretion of the court room judge, or in the case of Westeros, the King or Queen.

Injuries resulting from workplace violence can be classified as verbal threats, harassment, intimidation, or physical violence like getting stabbed in the abdomen like Jon Snow. Following the Battle of Castle Black, the fellow men of the Night’s Watch turned on Lord Commander Jon Snow for being a traitor. This act of workplace violence would qualify Jon Snow for compensation benefits.

Although this may just be a “watercooler conversation” topic at the office, it possesses an interesting thought. How would workers compensation work in Westeros?

Game of Thrones may be fictional, but workplace injuries don’t just happen in Westeros. The attorneys at Krasno, Krasno & Onwudinjo provide representations to help injured workers obtain the full workers' compensation benefits they need and deserve.

