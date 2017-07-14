SLIZZY E Hit Single "Gladiator"
SLIZZY E DIGITALLY RELEASES HIS PREVIOUSLY SINGLE "GLADIATOR" TO DJS, CLUBS & RADIOS ON VINTESS INNOVATION ENTERTAINMENT IN PARIS, FRANCE, JULY 14, 2017.PARIS, FRANCE, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
For Immediate Release
Vintess Innovation Ent
Contact: Vivian VINCENT
Tel.: +33 605740898
Info@vintessinnovation.com
Following the successful release of the single "USELU" Slizzy E's first international song which went viral from across the globe.
SLIZZY E proven yet again releases another smash hit song "Gladiator" featuring J.Martins, produced by TU2 from the same debut Album "USELU" a Gratitude Album to his fans worldwide.
The song is very energetic, it's danceable to all race and to everyone who likes Afro-pop/Afro-beat music.
The DJs tastemakers and music supervisors who have listened to the song said it a hit for the summer, and it acceptable to Deejays who likely wants to light-up the hit in their clubs, radio stations and unlike many people enjoying playing in the car while driving around the city with their lovers.
Slizzy E is an exceptionally talented young artist who focuses and dedicate his life to his career while serving as a positive role model to the people of the south Nigeria, reaching out to a new audience and enriching every community in the world.
The song can be download on Spotify, Deezer, Itunes etc https://open.spotify.com/album/5e1v0wiTCc8mG5f03tm5Zs
Vivian Vincent
Vintess Innovation Entertainment
+33(0) 605982760
email us here