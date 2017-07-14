MAKOR ANNOUNCES KEY HIRE OF JEREMIE TOBELEM FOR EUROPEAN FX TEAM
Mr. Tobelem will join the FX desk team welcomed by Michael Benitah, Head of FX & FI of Makor Securities. He will serve as Senior sales/trader with a focus on emerging markets and idea generation.
“We are excited to welcome Jeremie to our growing team. His extensive experience in FX trading as well as broad institutional client base will allow us to scale Makor’s position in the Foreign Exchange and Emerging Markets industry. His expertise in Derivatives trading will add immense value to our desk as well. Jeremie will help us to further accomplish our goal in providing bespoke investment strategy for our clients,” said Michael Benitah.
Mr. Tobelem has 12 years experience in the FX market. Before joining Makor, he was head of the emerging market FX options for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Stan Chart. Prior to this he spent more than a decade at Nomura, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank where he served as an EM options trader.
Makor Securities London Ltd
+44 207 290 5796
