Helion Automotive Technologies Welcomes Tracey Reyes as New Director of Marketing
In her role as Director of Marketing, Reyes will oversee the development and implementation of strategies to increase awareness of Helion's position as the premier choice of auto dealers for IT managed services.
"Tracey brings a wealth of marketing knowledge to this position and I'm excited to have her energy, expertise and guidance for achieving our vision for the future," said Erik Nachbahr, founder and president of Helion Automotive Technologies.
Prior to joining Helion, Reyes held positions as Marketing Director with Digital Air Strike and as Marketing Manager with DealerTrack. Additionally she has held positions as Director of Marketing with Paypro Corporation and Assistant Marketing Manager with First Data Merchant Services. Reyes has a proven track record of increasing customer engagement, lead generation and revenue with creative and innovative marketing campaigns.
"Helion's unique service offerings are one of the best kept secrets in the automotive industry, and I look forward to changing that narrative," said Reyes. "The main challenge lies in educating auto dealers about how IT services should be viewed as an investment that can help them grow and reach their business objectives, versus an expense to be contained."
Helion's service offerings to auto dealerships includes end-to-end management of hardware infrastructure, software applications support, Help Desk support, data and cybersecurity solutions, communications and more.
About Helion Automotive Technologies
Helion...Putting Your Dealership in the FAST LANE! Helion Automotive Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider, providing auto dealers with faster, more efficient networks and secure data protection. From managed services to IT assistance and service desk help, Helion offers both short-term IT fixes and long-term planning so dealers can focus on what matters most: selling more cars. Helion has specialized in IT for more than twenty years and works with 650+ auto dealers nationwide. Dealers can request a free assessment of their IT needs at www.heliontechnologies.com.
