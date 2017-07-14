Ceramic Coating Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6 % from 2016 to 2023

Market Research Future

Ceramic Coating Market by Types (Alumina, Silica, Alumina-Magnesia), End User (Automotive, Oil and Gas, Aerospace & Defense) and Region – Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Ceramic coating provides a strong cover of long lasting protection not like traditional wax products. Ceramic coating generates a thick hydrophobic film of shelter due to this feature it cures to form a solid molecular barrier resistant to chemicals, corrosion, UV exposure and high temperatures. Global Ceramic Coating Market is Estimated to Grow at 7.6 % CAGR during 2016 to 2023

Ceramic coatings provides the biggest horsepower gains, reduces under-hood temperatures preventing hot spots that can cause metal fatigue, prevents rust and corrosion of the ceramic coated parts. Major end users industries for ceramic coating are automotive, oil and gas exploration, aerospace & defense, steel industry, chemical industry, textile industry, plastics industry, and others. Ceramic coating end user segment is expected to gain strong demand from automotive industry.

Global Ceramic Coating Key Players:

Key players of the global ceramic coating market are APS Materials Inc. (US), Bodycote PLC (US), Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. (US), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company (US), Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions (Europe), Aremco Products Inc. (US), MBI Coatings (US), Akzo Nobel Chemicals company (Europe), Oerlikon Surface Solutions AG (Switzerland), Ceramic Polymer GmbH (Germany), and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The global ceramic coating market is classified on the basis of mixed geographic segmentation which involves regions such as America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Out of all, Asia Pacific Ceramic coating market is largest market owing to robust industry growth of application industry in China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Japan. Asia Pacific ceramic coating market size is likely to witness highest gains over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, oil and gas exploration, aerospace & defense, steel industry in countries like China, India, and Japan are the causes of enhancing the ceramic coating market growth in this region.

North America ceramic coating market stands on second position, the key countries covered in North America ceramic coating market are U.S., Mexico and Canada. Due to increasing in demand of end user industry include automotive, oil and gas exploration, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others helps to boost the North America ceramic coating Market growth. North America Ceramic Coating Market also adopted by various key players, such as Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd, E.I. du pont de Nemours & Company, Praxair SurfaceTechnologies Ltd, APS Materials Inc., and Armeco productions Inc., and others.

Furthermore, Europe ceramic coating market comes on third position in terms of both value and volume in which Western Europe considered as developed market and Central and Eastern Europe is developing market.

Additionally, Germany is the biggest market for ceramic coatings in Europe, followed by France and UK. The Europe Ceramic Coating Market also adopted by various key players, such as, Morgan Technical Cermamics, Saint Gobain Coating Solutions, Kurt J. Lesker Company Ltd., Bodycote plc, and Keronite Group Ltd. These key players have invested huge amounts in the developing countries for entering and increasing their market position through volume extension and new plant establishments.

Segmentation:

The global ceramic coating market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, end user and region. Based on types of ceramic coating the market is segmented into alumina, silica, alumina-magnesia, silicon carbide, silicon nitride, and others. Based on end user the market segmented into automotive, oil and gas exploration, aerospace & defense, steel industry, chemical industry, textile industry, plastics industry, and others, and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

