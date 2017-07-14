Global Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027
Commercial pharmaceutical analytics market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2015, and is expected grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period
Summary
Pharmaceuticals analytics refers to the use of analytical software to analyze and manage biomedical and biological data from life science industries like hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and laboratories.
The global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2015, and is expected grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. This rapid growth is majorly attributed to growing adoption of new technologies & analytical tools in process streamlining, as well as the growing pharmaceutical industry, especially in developing nations. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and high software cost are major obstacles restraining the market growth.
The market is mainly segmented on the basis of type, deployment method, applications, and regions. Market segmentation by types include sub-segments namely, descriptive analytics, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics sub-segment, valued at USD 817.9 million, held more than 75% market share in 2015.
Market categorization based on deployment methods includes on-premise deployment, and web-based/cloud based deployment. The market has also been segmented based on applications into research & development, marketing & sales, supply chain optimization, internal reporting, and other applications.
North America held the largest market share of around 49% within the global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market, in 2015. Europe market, valued at USD 282.7 million, held the second largest market share in 2015.
Key Players
The leading players of the global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market are Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), ORACLE (U.S.), Northwest Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Microsoft (U.S.), Allscripts (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), and Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (U.S.).
Study Objectives
• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, applications, and method of deployment
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Target Audience
• Medical Devices & Pharmaceutical companies
• Software development & IT firms
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Potential Investors
• Raw Material Suppliers
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Key Findings
• On the basis of type, predictive analytics is the fastest growing segment and is expected grow at 20.4% CAGR during the forecast period to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027
• With revenue of USD 630.0 million, the on premise deployment has held the largest market share of around 60% within the commercial pharmaceutical analytics market, in 2015
• Marketing & sales is the fastest growing application segment, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% between 2016 and 2027
• Asia-Pacific region is estimated to achieve the fastest growth of 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period on account of high adoption rate in the following decade
The report also covers country level analysis:
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Western Europe
o Germany
o France
o U.K.
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Republic of Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
