Famous Hostels Offers a 10% Discount on Advance Bookings for Interrail and Eurail Pass Holders

Europe's Famous Hostels, Interrail and Eurail have partnered up for a greater cause: travellers' convenience and satisfaction.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interrail or Eurail Pass holders are entitled to a 10 percent discount on the best available rate across Europe's Famous Hostels, a unique brand of hostels in iconic destinations in Europe.

What do you have to do to get the Famous Hostels discount?

1. Book hostels through Europe's Famous Hostels Website

2. At check-in, present your booking confirmation email and Interrail or Eurail Pass.

With this partnership, travellers are able to travel from northern to southern European countries, to far east where Europe meets Asia or even pick the eastern lands. From capitals to smaller towns, there are 37 cities to explore and immerse yourself in European culture where Europe's Famous Hostels are located.

Interrail and Eurail Passes, for European and non-European residents respectively, are synonymous with borderless rail travel throughout Europe, providing multi-destination train travel across the continent. With just one rail pass travellers of all ages have the ability to travel throughout up to 30 different European countries. There is an Interrail or Eurail Pass for everyone and every trip - from first-time travellers to experienced globetrotters, solo adventurers or families with young children.

Pass validity can be as short as three days or even a month long, and each Pass can be adapted to give travellers the vacation they desire at the best possible price. All Pass holders gain access to additional benefits such as discounted ferry travel, attractions, and accommodation.

Used by over half a million travellers each year, Interrail and Eurail Passes can be purchased up to 11 months in advance through an international network of online and offline authorised sales agents. European resident? Please visit www.interrail.eu for more information. Not living in Europe? Visit www.eurail.com for details.

About Europe's Famous Hostels:

Europe's Famous Hostels is an association with a group of 50 independently run hostels from all around Europe who group together to promote each other and create a community in the hostel world.