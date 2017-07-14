Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Global Market Expected To Reach $935.4 million With 13.7% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market is accounted for $379.52 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $935.4 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing number of electric vehicles, high conversion efficiency than other fuels, military applications, transportation, and small stationary applications are the major factors driving the planar solid oxide fuel cell market growth. However, longer start up time and high capital investment are limiting the market growth.

Asia Pacific has commanded the market due to usage of eco-friendly power source and government policies for energy sustainability as well as technology in countries such as Japan and South Korea at a commercial level. North America is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market are Accumentrics Corporation, Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited, Bloom Energy Corporation, Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited, Ceres Power Holdings PLC., Convion Fuel Cells Ltd., Delphi, Fuel Cell Energy, Hexis AG, Protonex Technology Corporation, SOFC Power S.P.A., Staxera Sunfire Gmbh, Topsoe Fuel Cell, Ultra Electronics and Watt Fuel Cell Corporation.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/959962-planar-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Components Covered:

• Separator Plates

• Seals

• Planar Cells

• Manifolds

• Other Components

Applications Covered:

• Portable

• Transportation

• Stationary

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/959962-planar-solid-oxide-fuel-cell-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

......

5 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Separator Plates

5.3 Seals

5.4 Planar Cells

5.5 Manifolds

5.6 Other Components

6 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Portable

6.3 Transportation

6.4 Stationary

....

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Accumentrics Corporation

9.2 Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited

9.3 Bloom Energy Corporation

9.4 Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

9.5 Ceres Power Holdings PLC.

9.6 Convion Fuel Cells Ltd.

9.7 Delphi

9.8 Fuel Cell Energy

9.9 Hexis AG

9.10 Protonex Technology Corporation

9.11 SOFC Power S.P.A.

9.12 Staxera Sunfire Gmbh

9.13 Topsoe Fuel Cell

9.14 Ultra Electronics

9.15 Watt Fuel Cell Corporation

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=959962

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

