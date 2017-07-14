Sonoma County Based Soap Cauldron™ Recipient of Whole Foods Market Local Producer Grant

Soap Cauldron™ is a Whole Foods Local Producer Grant Recipient

Soap Cauldron™ of Sonoma County is a recipient of a Whole Foods Markets Northern California 2017 Local Producer Grant presented by Working Solutions.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma County based Soap Cauldron™ (http://www.soapcauldron.com), is pleased to announce that it is one of 15 recipients selected to receive a Whole Foods Market Northern California 2017 Local Producer Grant presented by Working Solutions.

The Local Producer Grant is designed to support the growth of businesses bringing innovative, high-quality natural products to the marketplace. Recipients offer best-in-category quality, present an ingredient in a new way, and/or show a strong commitment to a mission or environmental cause.

Rob Twyman, Regional President, Whole Foods Market, Northern California and Reno notes, "The Local Producer Grant program is an opportunity for Whole Foods Market to give back to small businesses that are working hard to make an impact in Northern California and Reno communities through their unique products and services. Local producers play a major role in what makes shopping at Whole Foods Market exciting, delicious and truly reflective of the communities we serve. We are proud to continue supporting this program for the fourth consecutive year."

In support of the program, Whole Foods Market's 45 stores in Northern California and Reno will donate 5 percent of their Wednesday, July 26 sales to fund these entrepreneurship grants during its Whole Foods Market’s 5% Community Giving Day.

"We are so excited to be a recipient of Whole Foods Market's Local Producer Grant Program," said Emma Mann, soap artisan and founder of Soap Cauldron. "This entrepreneur grant will help us further our dream of expanding our family-owned business, and especially Soapy Tails™, our dog-friendly line of natural bar soaps and paw care. We believe that the care we provide to our canine friends is just as important as that we provide ourselves and our families and we want to ensure that an offering that meets these criteria is available in the marketplace."

Soap Cauldron has been creating artisan soaps under the label Three Sisters Apothecary since 1999. The company's handcrafted bar soaps are made in the time-honored tradition of the first soap guilds of 7th century Europe. The intention is to make truly thoughtful products that embody the essence of natural and handcrafted.

Now, just as then, each bar is handmade in small batches with only natural botanicals, pure essential and gourmet butter and plant oils. From the early recipes coveted by these guilds, these beneficial ingredients nourish and support skin on daily basis.

The company's products are sold online on its website and Etsy. Three Sisters Apothecary is also carried by over 200 boutiques and premium natural foods stores, including Whole Foods Markets.

Three Sisters Apothecary is named after the three Yniguez sisters, Emma, Marlo and Pandora, of which Emma is the youngest. These girls grew up together and spent many afternoons harvesting herbs for their grandmother, a nurse. They learned early that nature can truly be therapeutic. After daughter Sabrina was born, Emma began making soap that would be not only natural but therapeutic to this preemie baby’s skin. When Sabrina was three, she joined in the process of making soap for family and friends.

All Soap Cauldron products are certified cruelty free by Leaping Bunny and are produced to the highest quality standards while adhering to the concepts of sustainability and environmental consciousness.

To learn more about Soap Cauldron, contact Emma Mann using the email button.

ABOUT SOAP CAULDRON™

Soap Cauldron (http://www.soapcauldron.com) takes ingredients from nature and transforms them into nourishing and gentle bars to gently cleanse and pamper the skin. Soap Cauldron users will see and feel the difference when they experience its natural handmade soaps and invites customers to try either of their brands, Three Sisters Apothecary or Soapy Tails.

ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS

Working Solutions is a nonprofit microlender committed to helping San Francisco Bay Area entrepreneurs realize their dreams of business ownership. Working Solutions offers both capital and free business consulting to all borrowers. The organization administers the Local Producer grants following Whole Foods Market funding and remains available as both an additional funding resource and an educational resource for winners.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET'S 5% COMMUNITY GIVING DAY

Once per quarter, Whole Foods Market contributes 5% of one day's store sales to a non-profit organization. This Quarter Whole Foods Market will donate to Working Solutions, who will use the money to create grants for small producers in Northern California. When customers shop at any Northern California or Reno Whole Foods Market location on Wednesday, July 26th, 5% of their purchase support local entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.