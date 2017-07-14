Global Automotive Transmission Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Automotive Transmission Market

Executive Summary

In this report, the global Automotive Transmission market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Transmission in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Automotive Transmission market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Aisin Seiki

Allison Transmission

BorgWarner

Continental

Eaton

Getrag

GKN

Jatco

Magna International

ZF Friedrichshafen

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Manual

Automatic

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive Transmission for each application, including

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

