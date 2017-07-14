BRIC Radiosurgery Market 2017 - Identify Opportunities and Challenges 2023

BRIC Radiosurgery Market 2017 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies 2023

"BRIC Radiosurgery Market Outlook to 2023", provides key market data on the BRIC Radiosurgery market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and and average prices (USD) within market segments - CyberKnife Radiosurgery Systems and GammaKnife Radiosurgery Systems.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market segments, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

- Market size and company share data for Radiosurgery market segments - CyberKnife Radiosurgery Systems and GammaKnife Radiosurgery Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2009 to 2016 and forecast to 2023.

- 2016 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market segments.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the BRIC Radiosurgery market.

- Key players covered include Elekta AB and Accuray Inc.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 5

2 Introduction 6

2.1 What Is This Report About? 6

2.2 Radiosurgery Market Segmentation 6

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report 7

3 Radiosurgery Market, BRIC 8

3.1 Radiosurgery Market, BRIC, Revenue ($m), 2009-2016 8

3.2 Radiosurgery Market, BRIC, Revenue ($m), 2016-2023 10

3.3 Radiosurgery Market, BRIC, Volume (Units), 2009-2016 12

3.4 Radiosurgery Market, BRIC, Volume (Units), 2016-2023 14

3.5 Radiosurgery Market, BRIC, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2016 16

4 Radiosurgery Market, Brazil 17

4.1 Radiosurgery Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2009-2016 17

4.2 Radiosurgery Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2016-2023 18

4.3 Radiosurgery Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2009-2016 19

4.4 Radiosurgery Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2016-2023 20

4.5 Radiosurgery Market, Brazil, Average Price ($), 2009-2023 21

4.6 Radiosurgery Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2016 22

4.7 Radiosurgery Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2016 23

5 Radiosurgery Market, China 24

5.1 Radiosurgery Market, China, Revenue ($m), 2009-2016 24

5.2 Radiosurgery Market, China, Revenue ($m), 2016-2023 25

…Continued

