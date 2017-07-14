Global Financial Analytics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Financial Analytics market is projected to reach $10.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Analytics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Financial Analytics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Financial Analytics market is projected to reach $10.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key drivers for the market growth include gradually increasing data intensity and utilization of financial analytics as a tool for competitive differentiation. However, safety measures and huge number of business proportions are the principal obstructions in the financial analytics market. Arrival of cloud computing has pushed the financial planning to a novel level and is anticipated to have long term impact on the financial analytics market.

BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. North America is expected to acquire the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period. Early adoption and high acceptance by several SME's and large enterprises are some of key factors contributing to market growth in this region. APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR which can be attributed to favourable government initiatives and increasing demand for information storage in emerging countries such as India and China.

Some of the key players in global market include

Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, SAP, Information Builders, Deloitte, SAS, Hitachi Consulting, Tibco, Microstrategy, Fico, Teradata Corp, Symphony Teleca, Tableau Software, Rosslyn Analytics and Thomson Reuters.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/960016-financial-analytics-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Organization Size Covered:

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

• Large Enterprise

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-Demand

• On-Premises

Analytics Types Covered:

• Analytical Solutions

• Consulting and Support Services

• Data Integration Tools

• Database Management System (DBMS)

• Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and visualization tools

• Query, Reporting and Analysis

• Other types

Applications Covered:

• Liability Management

• General Ledger Management

• Receivables Management

• Budgetary Control Management

• Payables Management

• Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management

• Profitability Management

• Other Applications

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/960016-financial-analytics-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Defence and Government

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Science

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Public Sector, Energy and Utilities

• Transportation and Logistics

• Travel and Hospitality

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=960016

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)