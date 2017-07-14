Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Automotive Chassis Market 2017 Global Top Key Players Analysis and Financial Survey Report to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Automotive Chassis Market 2017

Executive Summary

This report studies Automotive Chassis in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

BENTELER International

Bosch

Continental

Magna International

ZF Group

ALF ENGINEERING

American Axle & Manufacturing

DuPont

Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge)

KLT

Surin Automotive

Gestamp



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1582932-global-automotive-chassis-market-professional-survey-report-2017



By types, the market can be split into

Front Engine Front Drive

Front Engine Rear Drive

Front Engine Four-wheel Drive

Mid Engine Rear Drive

Rear Engine Rear Drive

By Application, the market can be split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1582932-global-automotive-chassis-market-professional-survey-report-2017



Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Chassis

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Automotive Chassis

1.1.1 Definition of Automotive Chassis

1.1.2 Specifications of Automotive Chassis

1.2 Classification of Automotive Chassis

1.2.1 Front Engine Front Drive

1.2.2 Front Engine Rear Drive

1.2.3 Front Engine Four-wheel Drive

1.2.4 Mid Engine Rear Drive

1.2.5 Rear Engine Rear Drive

1.3 Applications of Automotive Chassis

1.3.1 Passenger Car

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Application 3

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

4 Global Automotive Chassis Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Automotive Chassis Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Automotive Chassis Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Automotive Chassis Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Automotive Chassis Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Automotive Chassis Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Automotive Chassis Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

………….

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Automotive Chassis

8.1 BENTELER International

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 BENTELER International 2016 Automotive Chassis Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 BENTELER International 2016 Automotive Chassis Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Bosch

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Bosch 2016 Automotive Chassis Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Bosch 2016 Automotive Chassis Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Continental

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Continental 2016 Automotive Chassis Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Continental 2016 Automotive Chassis Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Magna International

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Magna International 2016 Automotive Chassis Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars