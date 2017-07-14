Metal Cans Market Analysis and Global Forecast to 2022

Global Metal Cans Market Information by Material, by Type, Application and Region - Forecast to 2022

Key Players: Rexam PLC, Silgan Containers LLC, Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Independent Can Company, Ball Corporation , Crown Holdings, Inc.” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global metal cans market. The market for global metal cans market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 4% during the period 2016 to 2022

Market Highlights:

The popularity of metal cans is growing over the past few years. Metal cans are used for storage of food, beverage, oil and others. The major advantage of metal cans are that they are 100% recyclable. Rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, increasing demand for processed food products, rising demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages fueled the demand of the market. Manufacturers are focusing on development of new products. The global metal cans market size is expected to cross USD 65 Billion at CAGR of approximately 4% by 2022.

Key Players of Metal Cans Market:

• Rexam PLC

• Silgan Containers LLC

• Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

• Independent Can Company

• Ball Corporation

• Crown Holdings, Inc,

• HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

• SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc,

• Ardagh Group and Can Smart (PTY) LTD.

Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. Food & beverage globally drive the market due to rising disposable income and changing lifestyles. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. On the basis of material, Aluminum accounted for the largest market share. Asian countries, especially India, China and Japan expected to grow fast over the forecasted period due to large population base, increasing demand for processed food & beverages and the growing consumer market. However, North-America is the largest region for the metal cans market and is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global metal cans market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global metal cans market as material, type and application. On the basis of material it is segmented as Aluminum and Steel. On the basis of type it is segmented as 2-piece and 3-piece cans. On the basis of application it is widely used in food and beverage sectors.

Brief TOC for Metal Cans:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.1.3 Threat of substitutes

4.1.4 Segment rivalry

4.2 Value Chain of Global Metal Cans Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Metal Cans Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact analysis

Continue…

Target Audience:

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket supplier

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

