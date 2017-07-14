Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine Market 2017 Global Top Key Players Analysis and Financial Survey Report to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine Market 2017
Executive Summary
This report studies Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Haitian International Holdings Limited
Chen Hsong Holdings Limited
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Milacron Holdings Corp.
Engel Austria GmbH
Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd
Arburg GmbH & Co. KG
Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.
Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd.
The Japan Steel Works Ltd.
KraussMaffei Group GmbH
Negri Bossi S.P.A
L.K. Group
By types, the market can be split into
Horizontal
Vertical
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Packaging
Healthcare
Electrical and Electronics
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
