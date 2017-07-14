Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Development and Professional Review Analysis 2017

Cervical Cancer Therapeutics strategies and Product Pipeline Review 2017

“Cervical Cancer Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2017" provides an overview of Cervical Cancer clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Cervical Cancer. Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). Clinical Trial Reports are generated using proprietary database - Pharma eTrack Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process.

The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

- Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

- The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

- The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

- The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

- Report provides latest news for the past three months

- Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment

- Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost

- Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities

- Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market

- Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials

- Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level

Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 5

Report Guidance 6

Clinical Trials by Region 8

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country 9

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific 11

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 12

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 13

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa 14

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America 15

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Cervical Cancer to Oncology Clinical Trials 16

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries 17

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status 18

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Cervical Cancer to Oncology Clinical Trials 19

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries 20

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status 21

Clinical Trials by Phase 22

In Progress Trials by Phase 23

Clinical Trials by Trial Status 24

Clinical Trials by End Point Status 25

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 26

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type 27

Prominent Sponsors 28

Top Companies Participating in Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials 29

Prominent Drugs 30

Latest Clinical Trials News on Cervical Cancer 31

Jun 02, 2017: Opdivo (nivolumab) Data in Patients with Advanced Cervical, Vaginal and Vulvar Cancers from Phase 1/2 CheckMate -358 Presented at ASCO 31

May 18, 2017: Advaxis to Host Investor & Analyst Day on June 12 31

Apr 18, 2017: Lion Biotechnologies Highlights Publication of New Translational Data in Science for TIL Therapy for Treatment of Cervical Cancer 32

Mar 27, 2017: Advaxis Provides Phase 1 Data of Higher Dose Axalimogene Filolisbac 32

…Continued

