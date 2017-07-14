Outdoor Sports GPS Device 2017 Global Industry Research, Key Development, Application, Share, Trends and Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Outdoor Sports GPS Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Outdoor Sports GPS Device in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Apple

Garmin

Samsung

SONY

Adidas

Nike

Golife

Fitbit

TomTom

Polar

Motorola

SUUNTO

Bryton

Magellan

Bushnell

DeLorme

Global Sat

Gerk

Tomoon

InWatch

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Handheld Device

Wearable Device

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Outdoor Sports GPS Device for each application, including

Golfing

Running

Cycling

Hiking

Other

Table of Contents

Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Research Report 2017

1 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Sports GPS Device

1.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Handheld Device

1.2.4 Wearable Device

1.3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Golfing

1.3.3 Running

1.3.4 Cycling

1.3.5 Hiking

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Outdoor Sports GPS Device (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Outdoor Sports GPS Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 United States Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 EU Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 South Korea Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 Taiwan Outdoor Sports GPS Device Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 EU Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 South Korea Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 Taiwan Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

……Continued

