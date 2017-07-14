Automated Guided Vehicle 2017 Global Market - Risk, Opportunities, Dynamics, Driving Force - Analysis to 2022
Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2017
Executive Summary
This report studies Automated Guided Vehicle in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Swisslog Holding AG
Egemin Automation
Bastian Solutions
Daifuku Co., Ltd
Dematic Corp
JBT Corporation
Seegrid Corporation
Toyota Industries Corporation
Hyster-Yale Group
Baylo
EK Automation
Kollmorgen
KMH Systems
By types, the market can be split into
Laser Guidance
Magnetic Guidance
Natural Navigation
Vision Guided
By Application, the market can be split into
Automotive
Food and Beverage
Aerospace
Healthcare
Retail
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Automated Guided Vehicle
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Automated Guided Vehicle
1.1.1 Definition of Automated Guided Vehicle
1.1.2 Specifications of Automated Guided Vehicle
1.2 Classification of Automated Guided Vehicle
1.2.1 Laser Guidance
1.2.2 Magnetic Guidance
1.2.3 Natural Navigation
1.2.4 Vision Guided
1.3 Applications of Automated Guided Vehicle
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Food and Beverage
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Retail
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
4 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Overall Market Overview
4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis
4.2 Capacity Analysis
4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Automated Guided Vehicle Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis
4.2.2 2016 Automated Guided Vehicle Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)
4.3 Sales Analysis
4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Automated Guided Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate Analysis
4.3.2 2016 Automated Guided Vehicle Sales Analysis (Company Segment)
4.4 Sales Price Analysis
4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Automated Guided Vehicle Sales Price
4.4.2 2016 Automated Guided Vehicle Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)
………….
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Automated Guided Vehicle
8.1 Swisslog Holding AG
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 Swisslog Holding AG 2016 Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 Swisslog Holding AG 2016 Automated Guided Vehicle Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Egemin Automation
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Egemin Automation 2016 Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Egemin Automation 2016 Automated Guided Vehicle Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Bastian Solutions
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Bastian Solutions 2016 Automated Guided Vehicle Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Bastian Solutions 2016 Automated Guided Vehicle Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Daifuku Co., Ltd
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
..…..Continued
