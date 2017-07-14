ICT Investment Brazil Market 2017 - Identify Opportunities and Technoologies

ICT Investment Brazil Market 2017- By Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events

"ICT Investment Trends in Brazil" presents the findings from a survey of 98 Brazilian enterprises regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how Brazilian enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

Despite severe political headwinds and scandals, the growing demand for digital businesses, technology services, and other systems is encouraging Brazilian enterprises to invest in core as well as advanced technology domains to improve their performance and profits. Consequently, survey of 98 Brazilian enterprises reveals that respondents are keen on investing in core areas of ICT, including hardware, software, and IT services.

The report illustrates the core technologies that enterprises are investing in, including IoT, cloud computing, security products, and network services. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by enterprises in Brazil. Through GlobalData's survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to enterprises in Brazil.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

- Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

- Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

- Which ICT functions Brazilian enterprises are interested in outsourcing

- Brazilian enterprises’ investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as IoT, cloud computing, security products, and network services

- Factors that are influencing Brazilian enterprises’ investments in each technology category

- How Brazilian enterprises’ IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

- Brazilian enterprises’ distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

- Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

- Insight into Brazilian enterprises’ preferred buying approaches

- Business objectives that Brazilian enterprises are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

- Factors that are influencing Brazilian enterprises’ decisions to select an ICT provider

- Brazilian enterprises are allocating a major proportion of their IT services budget to enterprise applications in order to bolster the security and performance needs of enterprises.

- IoT deployments in Brazil are still at a nascent stage, thereby opening new opportunities for ICT vendors across sectors, such as agribusiness where enterprises are testing drones to collect and analyze crop data.

- With cloud becoming mainstream among enterprises, various IT providers such as Microsoft, IBM, Verizon, and Oracle are planning to set up data center facilities in Brazil to support enterprises’ cloud computing needs and increase their penetration rate in the growing market.

- Understand how the Brazilian enterprises ICT landscape is set to change in 2017 to prioritize your target market

- Comprehend how ICT money are being allocated by Brazilian enterprises in specific geographies and size bands to improve your market penetration

- Make effective business decisions by recognizing the opportunities within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications, and consulting)

- Realign your sales initiatives by understanding the current strategic objectives of Brazilian enterprises

- Enhance your market segmentation with the included, detailed breakdown of opportunities within selected technology categories (IoT, cloud computing, security products, and network services)

- Prioritize your focus areas by understanding which factors are influencing Brazilian enterprises’ decisions when selecting an ICT provider

- Understand the changes in customers’ priorities and identify the business objectives that Brazilian enterprises are looking to achieve through their ICT investment strategies

