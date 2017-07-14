WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022”.

Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel: grain oriented electrical steel and non-grain oriented electrical steel, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched grain oriented electrical steel.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NSSMC

Posco

JFE Steel

NLMK Group

ThyssenKrupp

AK Steel

Cogent(Tata Steel)

ArcelorMittal

Stalprodukt S.A.

ATI

WISCO

Baosteel

Shougang

Ansteel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General

High magnetic strength

Domain refinement

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric motor

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market.

Chapter 1, to describe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel, with sales, revenue, and price of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 General

1.2.2 High magnetic strength

1.2.3 Domain refinement

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Transformer

1.3.2 Power Generator

1.3.3 Electric motor

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NSSMC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Type and Applications

2.1.3 NSSMC Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Posco

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Type and Applications

2.2.3 Posco Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 JFE Steel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Type and Applications

2.3.3 JFE Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 NLMK Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Type and Applications

2.4.3 NLMK Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ThyssenKrupp

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Type and Applications

2.5.3 ThyssenKrupp Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 AK Steel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Type and Applications

2.6.3 AK Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Cogent(Tata Steel)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Type and Applications

2.7.3 Cogent(Tata Steel) Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 ArcelorMittal

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Type and Applications

2.8.3 ArcelorMittal Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Stalprodukt S.A.

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Type and Applications

2.9.3 Stalprodukt S.A. Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

