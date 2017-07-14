Leanne Marshall, Richard Owens, Elliott Lee & Amy Darlison-Lee from GDS Group GDS Group Named Finalist For Best Corporate Event In The 7th Annual Conference Awards GDS Group

GDS Group was shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Corporate Event category for their Meet the Boss bespoke dinner event in partnership with ING Food.

“Well executed B2B dinner with clear positive outcomes”.” — Conference Awards judging panel

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GDS Group has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Corporate Event category at this year’s Conference Awards for their Meet the Boss bespoke dinner event in partnership with ING Food. The Award Ceremony was held at Tobacco Dock, London, on 30th June.

With 2017 marking its 7th edition, organised by the Global Conference Network, the awards attract over 600 conference professionals every year, recognising and rewarding excellence for events and teams from across the globe. The Conference Awards Judging Panel included such experts as Dorothee Archambault, Events Director, Haymarket Media Group; Michael John Harris, Director, Guardian Live, Guardian News & Media; Pascal Winckel, Vice President, EMEA & APAC Product Management, Events Gartner.

GDS Group is delighted to have been a finalist at this prestigious conference against the other great submissions in the same category (Winner: Crown Business Communications – PSA Dealer Conventions 2017; Silver: Canalys – Canalys Channels Forum; Bronze: B&Q Plc – B&Q Business Conference). Although they have not won, the Panel commented that it was a “Well executed B2B dinner with clear positive outcomes”.

Meet the Boss is part of GDS Group; their live events gather 15 senior executives in one city to engage around a single industry hot topic. Featuring an introductory keynote designed to stimulate thought and provoke debate, the evening is built around a five-course dinner at a world-class venue.

Meet the Boss & ING Food event went the extra mile in demonstrating the continuous success of both their ability to create compelling events for senior executives and the reliable strength of their acquisition team and approach. Their brief was to build a bespoke dinner engagement in London targeting 15 senior decision makers focused on new production and consumer technologies, usages of different ingredients and reduction in waste streams. The delegation was superb in both expertise, insight and seniority of decision-making – combine that with an overwhelmingly positive response rate to meeting with the sponsor client post-event, and this dinner was a success for delegate, client and Meet the Boss alike.

About Meet The Boss & GDS Group:

GDS Group is a global events, research and technology services company dedicated to helping clients meet the challenges posed by a fast-moving, disruptive business environment.

Their B2B summits and Meet The Boss Live events bring purchaser and provider communities together to find solutions to real-world business challenges. Meanwhile, their technology services provide connectivity solutions that enable organisations to take advantage of the digital revolution. The secret? Their customised intelligence solutions, aligned with decades of experience in facilitating results-oriented business conversations.