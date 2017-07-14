Global Hair Color Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Hair Color Market

Hair Color Market:

Executive Summary

In this report, the global Hair Color market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Hair Color in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Hair Color market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

L'Oréal

Henkel

Revlon

HOYU

Kao

COTY

eSalon

Shiseido

YoungRace

Developlus

Aroma

Godrej

Pravana

Avon Products

Combe

Conair

Estée Lauder

World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Temporary?Hair?Dye

Semi-permanent?Hair?Dye

Permanent?Hair?Dye

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Hair Color for each application, including

Home Use

Commercial Use

Table of Contents

Global Hair Color Market Research Report 2017

1 Hair Color Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hair Color

1.2 Hair Color Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Hair Color Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Hair Color Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Temporary?Hair?Dye

1.2.4 Semi-permanent?Hair?Dye

1.2.5 Permanent?Hair?Dye

1.3 Global Hair Color Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hair Color Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Hair Color Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Hair Color Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Hair Color (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Hair Color Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Hair Color Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Hair Color Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hair Color Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Hair Color Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Hair Color Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Hair Color Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Hair Color Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Hair Color Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Hair Color Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hair Color Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hair Color Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hair Color Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Hair Color Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Hair Color Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Hair Color Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Hair Color Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Hair Color Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Hair Color Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Hair Color Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Hair Color Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Hair Color Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Hair Color Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Hair Color Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Hair Color Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Hair Color Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Hair Color Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Hair Color Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Hair Color Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Hair Color Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Hair Color Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Hair Color Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hair Color Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Hair Color Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Hair Color Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Hair Color Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Hair Color Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hair Color Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Hair Color Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

…CONTINUED

