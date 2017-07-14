E-waste Recycling Market

E-waste Recycling Market 2017 Global Analysis,Opportunities and Forecasts to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “E-waste Recycling Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2017-2022”.



E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-waste Recycling in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global E-waste Recycling market.

Chapter 1, to describe E-waste Recycling Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of E-waste Recycling, with sales, revenue, and price of E-waste Recycling, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of E-waste Recycling, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Continue……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

