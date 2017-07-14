ADHD Therapeutics Market Trends, Preferred Choices, Outstanding Growth, Affordable Pricing Forecast to 2024

Global ADHD Therapeutics Information, by drug types (Stimulants and Non-stimulants), by distribution channels - Forecast to 2024

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors or be hyperactive. It is normal for children to have trouble focusing and behaving at one time or another. However, children with ADHD do not just grow out of these behaviors. The symptoms continue and can cause difficulty at school, at home, or with friends. A child with ADHD might daydream a lot, forget or lose things a lot, make careless mistakes, have difficulty getting along with others. Rising prevalence of ADHD and increasing awareness regarding ADHD are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the global ADHD therapeutics market. The market for ADHD therapeutics is growing rapidly.

Key Players for ADHD therapeutics Market:

• Concordia International Corp.,

• Eli Lilly and Company,

• Highland Therapeutics Inc.,

• Janssen Global Services LLC,

• NEOS Therapeutics Inc.,

• Novartis AG,

• Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Shire,

• Teva Pharmaceutical

Segments:

On the basis of drug types

• Stimulants

• Non-Stimulants.

On the basis of distribution channels

• Hospitals,

• Clinics,

• pharmacies,

• Research laboratories and others.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global central nervous system (CNS) disorders therapeutics market for 2016-2027. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of branded, generic, and off-labeled drugs used for the treatment of various CNS disorders including bipolar disorders, depression, epilepsy, PD, AD, Huntington’s disease (HD), multiple sclerosis (MS), schizophrenia, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), migraine, and anxiety.

Study Objectives ADHD Therapeutics Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 8 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the ADHD therapeutics market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the ADHD therapeutics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by drug type, distribution channels and its sub-segments.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Intended Audience

• ADHD drug manufacturers

• ADHD drug suppliers

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Laboratories

• Independent Research Laboratories

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• U.K

• Rest of Europe

Asia– Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Egypt

• South Africa Others

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

