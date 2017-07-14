Global LED Agricultural Grow Lights Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017
Summary
This report studies LED Agricultural Grow Lights in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Philips
Osram
GE
Illumitex
Everlight Electronics
Opto-LED Technology
Syhdee
Epistar
Sanxinbao Semiconductor
Valoya
LumiGrow
Fionia Lighting
Netled
Apollo Horticulture
Grow LED Hydro
Kessil
Spectrum King Grow Lights
Cidly
Weshine
K-light
QEE Technology
Rosy Electronics
Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting
Zhicheng Lighting
By types, the market can be split into
100w
300w
500w
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Vegetables
Flowers and Plants
Other
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global LED Agricultural Grow Lights Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
1.1 Definition and Specifications of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
1.1.1 Definition of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
1.1.2 Specifications of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
1.2 Classification of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
1.2.1 100w
1.2.2 300w
1.2.3 500w
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Applications of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
1.3.1 Vegetables
1.3.2 Flowers and Plants
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
….
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
8.1 Philips
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 Philips 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 Philips 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Osram
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Osram 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Osram 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 GE
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 GE 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 GE 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Illumitex
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 Illumitex 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Illumitex 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 Everlight Electronics
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 Everlight Electronics 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 Everlight Electronics 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 Opto-LED Technology
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 Opto-LED Technology 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 Opto-LED Technology 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 Syhdee
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
8.7.3 Syhdee 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 Syhdee 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.8 Epistar
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.2.1 Product A
8.8.2.2 Product B
8.8.3 Epistar 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.8.4 Epistar 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.9 Sanxinbao Semiconductor
8.9.1 Company Profile
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.9.2.1 Product A
8.9.2.2 Product B
8.9.3 Sanxinbao Semiconductor 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.9.4 Sanxinbao Semiconductor 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.10 Valoya
8.10.1 Company Profile
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.10.2.1 Product A
8.10.2.2 Product B
8.10.3 Valoya 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.10.4 Valoya 2016 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.11 LumiGrow
8.12 Fionia Lighting
8.13 Netled
8.14 Apollo Horticulture
8.15 Grow LED Hydro
8.16 Kessil
8.17 Spectrum King Grow Lights
8.18 Cidly
8.19 Weshine
8.20 K-light
8.21 QEE Technology
8.22 Rosy Electronics
8.23 Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting
8.24 Zhicheng Lighting
Continued....
