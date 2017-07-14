Water Enhancers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Water Enhancers Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2021” To Its Research Database

PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Water Enhancers Industry

Latest Report on Water Enhancers Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

Globally, beverage industry is seeing a shift in consumer trend; more consumers are rejecting carbonated drinks in favor of alternatives like bottled water. With growing health & wellness concerns and rising obese population, a number of individuals are riding on the fitness fad. They are viewing the non-alcoholic beverage segment as an alternative source.

Water enhancers provide the desired flavorings for users who are resistant to plain bottled water. The category came in to existence in 2011, when Kraft Foods launched Mio brand. Marketers are looking beyond pricing to attract consumers; they are focusing on introducing exotic flavors, bold colors and functional ingredients to provide a low-calorie, non-alcoholic beverage to a calorie-conscious consumer. Use of water enhancers is further expected to boost the volume of bottled water. One of the burning issues in this market is negative effects associated with ingredients used and lack of regulations on their limits of use.

Coca-Cola, with Dasani drops, PowerAde, Vitaminwater Zero & Minute Maid drops Kraft Foods with Mio brand- in flavor, energy & fitness category- and Crystal Light liquid enhancer, PepsiCo with Aquafina Flavorsplash enhancer are the brands dominating water enhancer market. Companies focused on personalization, convenience in the American market, need to look at European consumer demand for healthy, zero calorie low sugar functional products to scale their water enhancer production in the region. Product launches in energy drops address this concern, offering huge potential for growth in France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, and China.

The liquid water enhancers are categorized based on functional ingredients excluding tablets, squashes, syrups, dispensing caps from the market definition.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

INTRODUCTION

1.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.2 DEFINITION OF THE MARKET

1.3 REPORT DESCRIPTION

2. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 DRIVERS

4.1.1 RISE IN OBESE POPULATIONS AND SUBSEQUENT REJECTION OF CSD

4.1.2 SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF THE CONSUMER BASE FOR FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES

4.1.3 INCREASING SHELF SPACE IN RETAIL MARKETS FOR WATER ENHANCERS

4.2 CONSTRAINTS

4.2.1 SAFETY CONCERNS DUE TO LACK OF SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE

4.2.2 DISCREPANCIES IN THE PRODUCT LABEL CLAIMS

4.2.3 NEGATIVE CONSUMER PERCEPTION OF PRICING AND PRODUCT POSITIONING

4.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.3.1 INNOVATIONS IN THE PRODUCT LINE

4.3.2 HIGH SCOPE FOR APPLICATION IN HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

4.4 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.4.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

4.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

4.4.5 DEGREE OF COMPETITION

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1.1 FLAVORED DROPS

5.1.2 ENERGY DROPS

5.1.3 FITNESS AND WORKOUT DROPS

5.1.3.1 WEIGHT MANAGEMENT DRINKS

5.1.3.2 SKIN-REJUVENATING DRINKS

