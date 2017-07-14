Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Detailed Analysis Research Report 2017-2022
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market
Executive Summary
This report splits Unmanned Aerial Vehicle By Type, By Material, By Flight Voyage, By Power Type, By Toys Age Range. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by 5 type product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry.
This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Key Players of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Hubsan（United States）
Venom RC（United States）
EVPEAK（United States）
Walkera（United States）
Atomik RC（United States）
Dromida（United States）
GT Power（United States）
Steerix（United States）
Micro Trader（United States）
Parrot（United States）
SSE（United States）
Turnigy（United States）
HobbyKing（United States）
XIRO（United States）
HUBSAN（United States）
3dRose （United States）
Home Comforts（United States）
Lotus RC（United States）
DJI(China)
SYMA(China)
ATTOP TOYS(China)
UdiR/C(China)
MJX R/C TECHNIC(China)
LIVING STONES(China)
MI(China)
BBS(China)
JIN XING DA;JD(China)
YIQINGToys(China)
XIRO(China)
HUANQI(China)
Key Regions
America
Europe
Germany
British
France
Italy
Netherland
Poland
Spain
Russia
Others
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Key Product Type
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Type
Fixed Wing
Multi-rotor
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Material
Plastic
Metal
Other
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Flight Voyage
5-50km
50-200km
More than 200km
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Power Type
Charge
Battery
USB
Other
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Toys Age Range
Birth to 24 Months
2 to 4 Years
5 to 7 Years
8 to 13 Years
14 Years & Up
Key Consumers (End User)
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, by Consumer
Home
Commercial
Table of Contents
Chapter One Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview
1.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2022
1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, By Type 2012-2022
1.2.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share By Type 2012-2022
1.2.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share By Type 2012-2022
1.2.3 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price By Type 2012-2022
1.2.4 Fixed Wing
1.2.5 Multi-rotor
1.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, By Material 2012-2022
1.3.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share By Material 2012-2022
1.3.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share By Material 2012-2022
1.3.3 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price By Material 2012-2022
1.3.4 Plastic
1.3.5 Metal
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, By Flight Voyage 2012-2022
1.4.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share By Flight Voyage 2012-2022
1.4.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share By Flight Voyage 2012-2022
1.4.3 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price By Flight Voyage 2012-2022
1.4.4 5-50km
1.4.5 50-200km
1.4.6 More than 200km
1.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, By Power Type 2012-2022
1.5.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share By Power Type 2012-2022
1.5.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share By Power Type 2012-2022
1.5.3 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price By Power Type 2012-2022
1.5.4 Charge
1.5.5 Battery
1.5.6 USB
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, By Toys Age Range 2012-2022
1.6.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share By Toys Age Range 2012-2022
1.6.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share By Toys Age Range 2012-2022
1.6.3 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price By Toys Age Range 2012-2022
1.6.4 Birth to 24 Months
1.6.5 2 to 4 Years
1.6.6 5 to 7 Years
1.6.7 8 to 13 Years
1.6.8 14 Years & Up
Chapter Two, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Regions 2012-2022
2.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Regions 2012-2022
2.3 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price by Regions 2012-2022
2.4 America
2.5 Europe
2.5.1 Germany
2.5.2 British
2.5.3 France
2.5.4 Italy
2.5.5 Spain
2.5.6 Russia
2.5.7 Others in Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Southeast Asia
2.10 Others
Chapter Three, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Brands 2012-2022
3.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Volume Market Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Share by Brands 2012-2022
3.3 Global Top Brands Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Brands Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Consumer 2012-2022
4.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share by Consumer 2012-2022
4.2 Home
4.3 Commercial
4.4 Consuming Habit and Preference
…
List of Tables and Figures
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Volume (Million Units) Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/Unit) 2012-2022
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Volume (Million Units) and Growth Rate 2012-2022
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales (Million Units) By Type (2012-2022)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share By Type (2012-2022)
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share By Type in 2016
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue (Million USD) By Type (2012-2022)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share By Type (2012-2022)
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share By Type in 2016
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price (USD/Unit) By Type (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products List
Figure Global Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Multi-rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products List
Figure Global Multi-rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales (Million Units) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales (Million Units) By Material (2012-2022)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share By Material (2012-2022)
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Market Share By Material in 2016
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue (Million USD) By Material (2012-2022)
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share By Material (2012-2022)
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue Market Share By Material in 2016
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Price (USD/Unit) By Material (2012-2022)
Table Top Brands of Plastic Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Products List
…CONTINUED
