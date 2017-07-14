North-American Industrial Chocolate Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.45% during 2016 to 2022

Market Research Future

North-American Industrial Chocolate Market Information - by Type (Dark, Milk and White), Application (Chocolate Bars) and Country - Forecast to 2022

Major Key Players are Mondelez, Mars, Blommer, Puratos, Foley’s Candies LP, Cargill, Nestle SA, Hershey, Barry Callebaut, Guittard Chocolate Company, Valrhona, Alpezzi Chocolate, Ghirardelli, Ferrero” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Published a Cooked Research Report on the North-American Industrial Chocolate Market

Market Overview:

In North-America the market for industrial chocolate has been increasing due to rise in disposable incomes and enhanced standards of living, improved versatile demand in food and beverages and other industrial applications. Hence, North American Industrial Chocolate Market is expected to reach USD 25,321 Million at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.45% from 2017 to 2022.

Study Objectives of North-American Industrial Chocolate Market

• Deep-dive analysis for individual segments and sub-segments for industrial chocolate

• To estimate market size by types, application and country

• To understand the market dynamics including supply and demand

• To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for U.S., Canada and Mexico

• Competitive landscaping for the industrial chocolate market evaluating key strategies taken by top players in the market

• Company profiling of major players in the market

• Value chain analysis of and supply chain analysis industrial chocolate

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to industrial chocolate market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1672

Intended Audience

• Chocolate manufacturers

• Bakery product manufacturers

• Confectionery product manufacturers

• Beverage product manufacturers

• Traders, Importers and exporters

• Cocoa traders

Key Finding:

• The North-American industrial chocolate market has been estimated at USD 18,434 Million in 2016

• Projected to reach USD 25,321 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.45 % during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

• On the basis of applications, research & development segment holds at 2,840.5 K MT

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 130 numbers of pages of the project report “North-American Industrial Chocolate Market - Forecast to 2022”

Key Players

The key players profiled in North American industrial chocolate market report include- Mondelez, Mars, Blommer, Puratos, Foley’s Candies LP, Cargill, Nestle SA, Hershey, Barry Callebaut, Guittard Chocolate Company, Valrhona, Alpezzi Chocolate, Ghirardelli, Ferrero, Republica del Cacao, and Scharffen Berger.

Segments

The market for industrial chocolate is segmented on the basis of by types and application. By types, the industrial chocolate is segmented dark, milk and white. By application, the industrial chocolate market is segmented as chocolate bars and flavoring ingredients.

Regional Analysis of North American Industrial Chocolate:

U.S dominates accounts for highest share in the North American industrial chocolate followed by Canada and Mexico, accounting for USD 14,756 million and is expected to grow over USD 20,200 million by 2022, and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.34 % respectively from 2016 to 2022.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/north-american-industrial-chocolate-market-1672

Reasons to Buy

• This report includes in-depth study and analysis of North American industrial chocolate segments and sub-segments.

• It encompasses market segmentation of North-American industrial chocolate type and applications.

• It helps in identifying key North American industrial chocolate suppliers and consumers in North America.

• The report will help in investments for the North American industrial chocolate and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions.

• In addition, it will provide the North-American industrial chocolate companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.