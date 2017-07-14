Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Global Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 11.31% and Forecast to 2021”.

Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2017

Executive Summary

Formulated aqua feed, which contains vital ingredients for aquatic species such as fish, crustaceans, and mollusks, is mostly available in the form of pellets. Depending on the fish species, these pellets vary in size. Additionally, depending on where different fish species are reared, the composition and properties of these feed pellets can be altered so that they can either float on the water surface or sink to the bottom of the tanks. These products have been garnering rapid popularity, as the content of different nutrients in these feed products can be controlled, depending on the climate and species type. Aquatic feed additives such as amino acids, antibiotics, and vitamins are used to improve fish health and yield.

The analysts forecast the global aquatic feed ingredients and products market to grow at a CAGR of 11.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aquatic feed ingredients and products market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of aquatic feed.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA



The report, Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ADDCON

• Alltech

• BioMar Group

• Cargill

• Cermaq

Market driver

• Increasing demand for premium varieties of fishes

Market challenge

• Feed formulation and feed processing technology

Market trend

• Innovation in terms of production and delivery

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global aquaculture market

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market and global aquatic feed products market

• Five forces analysis

• PESTLE analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market by application

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market for carps

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market for crustaceans

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market for mollusks

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market for salmon

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market for catfish

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market for tilapia

• Global other aquatic feed ingredients market

• Overall comparison of application segments

PART 07: Market segmentation by aquaculture ingredient type

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market by aquaculture ingredient type

PART 08: Market segmentation by additive types

• Global aquatic feed additives market by additive types

PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market by distribution channel

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

• Global aquatic feed ingredients market by geography

• Aquatic feed ingredients market in APAC

• Aquatic feed ingredients market in the Americas

• Aquatic feed ingredients market in Europe

• Aquatic feed ingredients market in MEA

• Overall comparison of regions

PART 11: Key leading countries

• China

• US

• Brazil

PART 12: Decision framework

PART 13: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 14: Market trends

• Innovation in terms of production and delivery

• Organic aquatic feed for organic aquaculture

• Alternative diets for farm-raised fish for sustainability

• Collaborations with agricultural farms

..…..Continued

