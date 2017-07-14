Saudi Arabia Crude Oil Refinery Market 2017 - Saudi Aramco Current and Future Plans 2022

.

Saudi Arabia Crude Oil Refinery Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 14 July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Saudi Arabia Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2022”.

Saudi Arabia Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2022

Summary

"Saudi Arabia Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2022" is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in Saudi Arabia. The report also provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active and planned refineries in Saudi Arabia for the period 2012-2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country’s oil refinery industry.

Scope

- Updated information related to all active and planned refineries in the country, including operator and equity details

- Information on CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, where available

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and IPOs in the country’s crude oil industry, where available

- Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country

Reasons to buy

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s crude oil refining industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major crude oil refining assets and their performance in the country

- Analyze the latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to the country’s crude oil refining industry

- Understand the country’s financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 3

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. Introduction 5

2.1. What is This Report About? 5

2.2. Market Definition 5

3. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry 6

3.1. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Key Data 6

3.2. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Overview 6

3.3. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity 6

3.4. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity 8

3.5. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Capacity 8

3.6. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Coking Capacity 9

3.7. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracking Capacity 9

3.8. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Capacity 10

3.9. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Asset Details 11

3.9.1. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Active Asset Details 11

3.9.2. Saudi Arabia Refining Industry, Planned Asset Details 35

4. Recent Contracts 39

4.1. Detailed Contract Summary 39

4.1.1. Awarded Contracts 39

5. Financial Deals Landscape 60

5.1. Detailed Deal Summary 60

5.1.1. Equity Offerings 60

6. Recent Developments 61

6.1. Other Significant Developments 61

6.1.1. Oct 19, 2016: Saudi Aramco Responds To Fire In Crude Oil Processing Facility In Riyadh No Impact On Operations 61

6.1.2. Aug 16, 2016: Petrofac, Tecnicas Reunidas May Secure Contracts For Uthmaniyah And Ras Tanura Projects 61

6.1.3. Jul 27, 2016: Saudi Aramco Receives Foreign Bids For Clean Fuels Project At Ras Tanura Refinery 61

6.1.4. Apr 15, 2016: Saudi Arabia's Yasref Refinery Secures $4.7bn International Loan 62

6.2. New Contracts Announcements 63

6.2.1. Jan 17, 2017: KSA Contract Amendment Award - Daewoo Awards An Amendment For Scaffold Subcontract For Jazan Project 63

7. Appendix 64

7.1. Abbreviations 64

7.2. Methodology 64

…Continued

