Global Fortified Juices Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Over 7.2% from 2017 to 2023

Global Fortified Juices Market: by Source (Vegetable, Fruits and Mixed), Process (Pasteurized), Nutrients (Vitamins, Minerals) and Region - Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report on the Global Fortified Juices Market has been estimated to grow over 7.2 % after 2023

Market Overview

Fortified juices offer extra micronutrients which includes essential trace elements and different vitamins. Fortification of juices involves the process of adding micronutrients to juices which are generally consumed by different age group consumers. Fortified juices offer diverse range of products, enriched with various nutrients. Fortified beverages comes in various types such as cold pressed, pasteurized, dehydrated and others, of which cold pressed juices will be highest growing segment due to growing demand for additive free juices.

Competitive Analysis-

The major key players in fortified juices market are

• PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.)

• Hain BluePrint, Inc (U.S.)

• Evolution Fresh (U.S.)

• Sudzucker AG (Germany)

• SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)

• Diana Naturals (France)

• Doehler Group (Germany)

The demand for Fortified Juices has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Market Forecast

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in healthy juices, the demand for fortified juices will drive the market growth from 2017 to 2023. Also, with the growth of food advancement in food technology and packaging technology, combined with the innovation and introduction of new attractive packaging has also boosted the sales of fortified juices. The growing incidence of diseases and increasing consumer health awareness as well as their consciousness about appearance are the various trends which have led to the adoption of healthy vegetable juices, which is one of the main variant fortified juices come in. Moreover, a healthy diet trend due to the increasing prevalence of various health issues, will play a key role to grow fortified juices market at CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period.

Downstream Market Analysis

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market, furthermore popularity of healthy and nutrient-rich juices are also encouraging the growth of the market. Vegetable and mixed juices will be the highest growing segment in the fortified juices market. However, fruit juices segment will dominate the fortified juices market during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Additionally, mineral-rich varieties are also expected to gain popularity due to mineral deficiency in the contemporary population owing to unhealthy and hectic lifestyles which result in daily unmet mineral needs.

Regional Analysis

The Global Fortified Juices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this, North American region has major market share followed by Europe. Urbanization and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand for Fortified Juices in that particular region. Rising number of health cognizant people and the growing demand for healthy food especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.

Market Segmentation-

Global Fortified Juices Market is segmented by Source, Process, Nutrients and Region

