Global Airport Lighting Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Studies the global helicopter blade market over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Helicopter Blade Market: Highlights

The helicopter rotor blade performs the same function as an airplane's wing. It provides lift as the blades rotate. A helicopter pilot can affect the lift by changing the rotor's revolutions per minute or its angle of attack, which refers to the angle of the rotary wing in relation to the oncoming wind. Rotor blades are made out of various materials, including aluminum, composites, steel, or titanium, with abrasion shields along the leading edge.

The composite materials’ potential in the structural applications has been recognized since long by the Helicopter manufacturers. Military helicopters use composites ranging from 50% to 80% of the total airframe weight. The usage of composites varies significantly in civil helicopters. Some civil helicopter manufacturers are using composites extensively whereas some are using them mainly in the non-structural applications. But, in rotor and tail blades, composite materials are gaining market traction and replacing traditional materials, such as aluminum and steel.

The global helicopter blade (rotor and tail) market offers a healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Increasing demand of helicopters in the developing regions, such as China and India, technology advancement, recovering oil & gas prices are the key drivers in the global helicopter blade market. Composite materials are increasingly used in both the rotor and tail blades of Helicopters.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material manufacturers, helicopter rotor and tail blade manufacturers, helicopter OEMs, and end users, such as oil & gas companies, military division of countries. The raw material manufacturers are Rio Tinto, Toray, AGY Holdings, Owens Corning, Hexcel, and Rohacell. The key helicopter OEMs are Eurocopter (A division of EADS), Bell Helicopter, Sikorsky Aircraft (A division of United Technologies Co.), Robinson, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Kaman Aerospace.

There are independent rotor and tail blade manufacturers as well as OEMs with in-house blade manufacturing capability. Most of the OEMs are currently having captive manufacturing of both rotor and tail blades. They do not sell rotor and tail blades to other OEMs. The key helicopter blade manufacturers are Bell Helicopter, Boeing Helicopter, Carson Helicopters, Ducommun AeroStructures, Eagle Technologies, Eurocopter, GKN Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Kaman Aerosystems, Robinson Helicopter Co., Sikorsky Aircraft, and Van Horn Aviation. New product development, collaboration with OEMs, and long term contacts are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

Our reports offer high quality insights and are the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research’s internal database and statistical tools. More than 500 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. More than 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in the all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

• Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

• Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

• Market trend and forecast analysis

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

• Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Emerging trends

• Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

• Key success factors

The global helicopter blade market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Helicopter BladeMarket by Helicopter Type:

• Civil Helicopter

• Military Helicopter

• Both (Civil / Military Helicopter)

Global Helicopter Blade Market by Engine Type:

• Turbine

• Piston

Global Helicopter Blade Market by Blade Type

• Rotor Blade

• Tail Blade

Global Helicopter Blade Market by DesignType

• Symmetrical Helicopter Blade

• Under Cambered Helicopter Blade

Global Helicopter Blade Market by MaterialType

• Glass Fiber Composites

• Carbon Fiber Composites

• Other Materials

Global Helicopter Blade Market by Manufacturing Process

• Sandwich Construction Process

• Other Processes

Global Helicopter Blade Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia – Pacific

• Rest of the World

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research offers one of the following free customization options to our respectable clients:

• Regional Segmentation

o Current market segmentation of any one of the regions by material type

• Geographic Analysis

o Breakdown of current North American aerospace helicopter blade market (2015) into US, Canada, and Mexico

• Company Profiling

o Detailed profiling of additional market players (upto 3)

o SWOT analysis of key players (upto 3)

