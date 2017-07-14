Global Television Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Trends, Share, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
This report splits Television By TV Display Size, By Price, By Television Resolution, By Television Screen Type, By Television Refresh Rate. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Television industry.
This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:
Key Players of Television
SHARP(Japan)
Panasonic(Japan)
SONY(Japan)
TOSHIBA(Japan)
Mitsubish(Japan)
ORION(Japan)
TWINBIRD(Japan)
CANON(Japan)
REVOLUTION(Japan)
SANWA SUPPLY(Japan)
Samsung(Korea)
LG(Korea)
LG Electronics(Korea)
VIZIO(United States)
Sceptre(United States)
Emerson(United States)
Beach Camera(United States)
Element(United States)
PHILIPS(Netherlands)
TCL(China)
Skyworth(China)
Hisense(China)
MI(China)
CHANGHONG(China)
Letv(China)
KONKA(China)
Haier(China)
Coocaa(China)
KKTV(China)
Leader(China)
PANDA(China)
WHALEY(China)
Amoi(China)
ROWA(China)
AOC(China)
Xiahua(China)
Canca(China)
MAKENA(China)
HUSHIDA(China)
Key Regions
United States
Europe
Germany
British
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Poland
Others
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Key Product Type
Television Market, By TV Display Size
32 Inches & Under
33 to 43 Inches
44 to 49 Inches
50 to 69 Inches
70 Inches & Up
Television Market, By Price
Under $500
$500 to $1000
$1000 to $2000
$2000 to $3000
$3000 & Above
Television Market, By Television Resolution
4K Ultra HD
1080p
720p
Television Market, By Television Screen Type
Flat
Curved
Television Market, By Television Refresh Rate
60 Hz
120 Hz
240 Hz
Key Consumers (End User)
Television Market, by Consumer
Home
Commercial
