Global Television Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Trends, Share, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Executive Summary

This report splits Television By TV Display Size, By Price, By Television Resolution, By Television Screen Type, By Television Refresh Rate. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Television industry.

This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:

Key Players of Television

SHARP(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

SONY(Japan)

TOSHIBA(Japan)

Mitsubish(Japan)

ORION(Japan)

TWINBIRD(Japan)

CANON(Japan)

REVOLUTION(Japan)

SANWA SUPPLY(Japan)

Samsung(Korea)

LG(Korea)

LG Electronics(Korea)

VIZIO(United States)

Sceptre(United States)

Emerson(United States)

Beach Camera(United States)

Sceptre(United States)

Element(United States)

PHILIPS(Netherlands)

TCL(China)

Skyworth(China)

Hisense(China)

MI(China)

CHANGHONG(China)

Letv(China)

KONKA(China)

Haier(China)

Coocaa(China)

KKTV(China)

Leader(China)

PANDA(China)

WHALEY(China)

Amoi(China)

ROWA(China)

AOC(China)

Xiahua(China)

Canca(China)

MAKENA(China)

HUSHIDA(China)

Key Regions

United States

Europe

Germany

British

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Poland

Others

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Key Product Type

Television Market, By TV Display Size

32 Inches & Under

33 to 43 Inches

44 to 49 Inches

50 to 69 Inches

70 Inches & Up

Television Market, By Price

Under $500

$500 to $1000

$1000 to $2000

$2000 to $3000

$3000 & Above

Television Market, By Television Resolution

4K Ultra HD

1080p

720p

Television Market, By Television Screen Type

Flat

Curved

Television Market, By Television Refresh Rate

60 Hz

120 Hz

240 Hz

Key Consumers (End User)

Television Market, by Consumer

Home

Commercial

