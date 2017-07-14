Airport Lighting - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2021

The global airport lighting system market offers good growth opportunity and is likely to grow at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global airport lighting market over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Airport Lighting Market: Highlights

The global airport lighting system market offers good growth opportunity and is likely to grow at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Increasing government investment on airport infrastructure driven by increasing passenger traffic and rising disposable income, and high focus on energy efficient lighting systems and lower operational and maintenance costs are some of the key growth drivers of the global airport lighting market. Commercial airport is expected to remain a growth engine of the airport lighting market during the forecast period.

There are several types of lighting system used in an airport, such as runway lighting system, taxiway lighting system, approach lighting, obstruction & beacon lighting, and apron & hanger lighting. Runway lighting system is expected to remain the largest lighting type during the forecast period whereas, apron & hanger lighting system is also expected to experience healthy growth during the same period.

In terms of technology type, LED lights are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing focus on energy efficiency and reduction in overall operation and maintenance cost of the airport.

North America is expected to remain the largest lighting market for airport applications during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of commercial and military airports and high focus towards energy efficiency and low operational cost. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the next five years. The developing countries, mainly China and India are likely to drive the demand of airport lighting systems in the Asia-Pacific region in the next five years, driven by on-going and upcoming airport infrastructure projects.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, component manufacturers, light manufacturers, original component manufacturers, and airport owners. Key lighting manufacturers for commercial and military airports are Abacus Lighting, ADB Airfield Solutions, ATG Airports, Carmanah Technologies Corp., Honeywell International, Inc., and Vosla GmbH.

New product development and mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology:

This report offers high quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research’s internal database and statistical tools. More than 300 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. More than 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all the four regions and with industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features:

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

The following are the key features of the report:

• Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

• Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

• Market trend and forecast analysis

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

• Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Emerging trends

• Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

• Key success factors

The global airport lighting system market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Airport Lighting Market, By Airport Type

• Commercial Airport (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Military Airport (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Global Airport Lighting Market, By Light Type

• Runway Lighting System (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Taxiway Lighting System (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Approach Lighting System (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Apron and Hanger Lighting System (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Obstruction & Beacon Lighting System (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Other Lighting Systems (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

