Passenger Boarding Bridge - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Passenger Boarding Bridge Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2021” Research Database

PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global passenger boarding bridge market over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market: Highlights

Passenger boarding bridges (PBB) are used to enhance passenger comfort on the way from the terminal to the plane. Additionally, it increases security by providing a controlled and a safe passage to the passengers from the boarding gate in the terminal to their seat on aircraft.

The global passenger boarding bridge market offers good growth opportunity and is likely to grow at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Increasing passenger traffic, renewal and upgradation of older equipment, extensions of existing terminals, and construction of new airports are some of the key growth drivers of the global passenger boarding bridge market. Increasing passenger traffic and high turnaround time of the aircraft are putting pressure on airport agencies to develop a better infrastructure including the advanced passenger boarding bridges.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/615705-global-passenger-boarding-bridge-opportunity-2016-2021

Airport segment is expected to remain a growth engine of the global passenger boarding bridge market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the next five years, driven by on-going and upcoming airport infrastructure projects, modernization of existing airports, and green field airport projects. Seaport PBB is expected to experience moderate growth rate for the same period.

There are several types of bridge systems used in the airports, such as arpon, commuter, nose loader, and T-Bridge. Arpon passenger boarding bridge is expected to remain the largest bridge type during the forecast period. Arpon PBB is expected to witness the highest growth rate for the same period as it allows a variety of docking heights (narrow body to wide body aircraft) and ample lateral movement and 360-degree directional bogies. Arpon passenger boarding bridge is also suitable for double decker aircraft like A380.

Glass walled passenger boarding bridges are widely preferred across regions and is likely to experience the fastest growth rate in the next five years. Steel sided walls are mainly preferred in the US and Latin America, as they provide more space for advertising and are slightly less expensive.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period due to on-going and upcoming airport projects and upgradation of existing airports. The developing countries, mainly China and India are likely to drive the demand of airport passenger boarding bridge market in the Asia-Pacific region in next five years.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, component manufacturers, PBB manufacturers, distributors, and airport authorities. The key PBB manufacturers for airport and seaport are Adelte Group, CIMC Group Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., MHI-TES, and Thyssen Krupp AG.

New product development, technology development in the areas of automation, structural design, energy consumption, IT, and long term contracts are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain competitive edge in the market.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/615705-global-passenger-boarding-bridge-opportunity-2016-2021

Research Methodology

This report offers high quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with internal database and statistical tools. More than 500 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. More than 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in the all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

• Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

• Market trend and forecast analysis

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

• Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Emerging trends

• Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

• Key success factors

The global passenger boarding bridge market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market, By Application Type

• Airport (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Seaport (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Global Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market, By Bridge Type

• Apron Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Commuter Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Nose Loader Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• T-Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Others Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Global Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market, By Drive Mechanism Type

• Electro-Mechanical based Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Hydraulic based Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

If you have any enquiry before buying a copy of this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/615705-global-passenger-boarding-bridge-opportunity-2016-2021

Global Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market, By Structure Type

• Glass Walled Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Metal Walled Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Global Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market, By Tunnel Type

• Two Tunnel based Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

• Three Tunnel based Passenger Boarding Bridge (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)