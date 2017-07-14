Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.87% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.87% and Forecast to 2021”.

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017

Executive Summary
Non-surgical cosmetic procedure involves the use of botulinum toxin (BTX), hyaluronic acid (HA), chemical peel, hair removal, and microdermabrasion. It is a non-invasive procedure that is performed by cosmetic or plastic surgeons. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures contribute a higher share of revenue to the global cosmetic procedures market when compared with surgical cosmetic procedures.

The analysts forecast the global non-surgical cosmetic surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-surgical cosmetic surgery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1309356-global-non-surgical-cosmetic-surgery-market-2017-2021


The report, Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• ALLERGAN
• Cynosure
• Merz Pharma
• Galderma

Other prominent vendors
• Alma Lasers
• AQTIS Medical
• BTL
• Cutera
• Genesis Biosystems
• HCbeauty
• Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products
• Lumenis
• Medytox
• Suneva Medical
• SciVision Biotech
• Speciality European Pharma
• Sciton
• VCA Laser
• VisionMed

Market driver
• Increasing spending on reconstructive treatment
For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Proliferation of counterfeit products
For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Growing number of men opting for cosmetic treatment
For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?


Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1309356-global-non-surgical-cosmetic-surgery-market-2017-2021


Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Overview

PART 05: Market landscape
• Overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Overview
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC

PART 07: Market segmentation by treatment procedure
• Overview
• BTX
• HA
• Others

PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends
• Growing number of men opting for cosmetic treatment
• Growing importance of aesthetics
• Increasing number of service providers
• Growth of medical tourism
• Increasing awareness about anti-aging measures
..…..Continued

