Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.87% and Forecast to 2021
Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017
Executive Summary
Non-surgical cosmetic procedure involves the use of botulinum toxin (BTX), hyaluronic acid (HA), chemical peel, hair removal, and microdermabrasion. It is a non-invasive procedure that is performed by cosmetic or plastic surgeons. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures contribute a higher share of revenue to the global cosmetic procedures market when compared with surgical cosmetic procedures.
The analysts forecast the global non-surgical cosmetic surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-surgical cosmetic surgery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ALLERGAN
• Cynosure
• Merz Pharma
• Galderma
Other prominent vendors
• Alma Lasers
• AQTIS Medical
• BTL
• Cutera
• Genesis Biosystems
• HCbeauty
• Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products
• Lumenis
• Medytox
• Suneva Medical
• SciVision Biotech
• Speciality European Pharma
• Sciton
• VCA Laser
• VisionMed
Market driver
• Increasing spending on reconstructive treatment
Market challenge
• Proliferation of counterfeit products
Market trend
• Growing number of men opting for cosmetic treatment
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Overview
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 07: Market segmentation by treatment procedure
• Overview
• BTX
• HA
• Others
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Growing number of men opting for cosmetic treatment
• Growing importance of aesthetics
• Increasing number of service providers
• Growth of medical tourism
• Increasing awareness about anti-aging measures
..…..Continued
