Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.87% and Forecast to 2021

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017

Executive Summary

Non-surgical cosmetic procedure involves the use of botulinum toxin (BTX), hyaluronic acid (HA), chemical peel, hair removal, and microdermabrasion. It is a non-invasive procedure that is performed by cosmetic or plastic surgeons. Non-surgical cosmetic procedures contribute a higher share of revenue to the global cosmetic procedures market when compared with surgical cosmetic procedures.

The analysts forecast the global non-surgical cosmetic surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-surgical cosmetic surgery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ALLERGAN

• Cynosure

• Merz Pharma

• Galderma

Other prominent vendors

• Alma Lasers

• AQTIS Medical

• BTL

• Cutera

• Genesis Biosystems

• HCbeauty

• Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products

• Lumenis

• Medytox

• Suneva Medical

• SciVision Biotech

• Speciality European Pharma

• Sciton

• VCA Laser

• VisionMed

Market driver

• Increasing spending on reconstructive treatment

Market challenge

• Proliferation of counterfeit products

Market trend

• Growing number of men opting for cosmetic treatment

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Overview

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 07: Market segmentation by treatment procedure

• Overview

• BTX

• HA

• Others

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Growing number of men opting for cosmetic treatment

• Growing importance of aesthetics

• Increasing number of service providers

• Growth of medical tourism

• Increasing awareness about anti-aging measures

..…..Continued

