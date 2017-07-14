Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Collagen Peptide 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.69% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Collagen Peptide Market 2017

Executive Summary

Collagen peptide is a small chain of amino acids, generally produced by breaking the collagen compound. Glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline are some of the key amino acids present in the collagen peptide. It is a hydrolyzed form of collagen, which is typically sourced from various animal raw materials such as pig skin, bovine hides, bones, and others.

The analysts forecast the global collagen peptide market to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global collagen peptide market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1408405-global-collagen-peptide-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Collagen Peptide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GELITA

• Nitta Gelatin

• PB Gelatins

• Rousselot

• Weishardt Group

Other prominent vendors

• GELNEX

• ITALGELATINE

• LAPI GELATINE

• Norland Products

Market driver

• Growing preference for convenience foods and beverages

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Cultural challenges regarding the source of collagen peptide

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growth in the packaged food and beverage industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1408405-global-collagen-peptide-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by source

• Global collagen peptide market by source

• Global collagen peptide market by pig skin

• Global collagen peptide market by bovine hides

• Global collagen peptide market by bones

• Global collagen peptide market by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global collagen peptide market by application

• Global collagen peptide market for food and beverage industry

• Global collagen peptide market for nutraceuticals industry

• Global collagen peptide market for personal care industry

• Global collagen peptide market for other industries

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global collagen peptide market by geography

• Collagen peptide market in EMEA

• Collagen peptide market in Americas

• Collagen peptide market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing demand for kosher and halal certified products

• Growth in the packaged food and beverage industry

• Growing health awareness

• Collagen peptide as a remedy for osteoarthritis

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars