Managed Security Services Market is to grow at a CAGR of 12% by Forecast to 2022

Managed security services Market, By Service Type (IPS and IDS, DDOS, Endpoint security) - Forecast 2022

IBM (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), CenturyLink (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing environment, demand for advanced security is ever increasing. The increasing dependence on internet of things (IoT) and big data are increasing the amount of threat prone data and diverting focus of organizations to secure the data while cutting the operational costs which is responsible to drive the managed security services market. The managed security services are cost effective solution for security.

The study indicates that in this changing environment, rising number of security attacks and malicious practices by organized cybercriminal groups are alerting high security concerns among the organizations across all industry sectors. Apart from it, the increased complexities in network infrastructure are proving to be major obstacles in data security management. Therefore the adoption of managed security services helps to overcome these challenges.

The Managed Security Services Market is driven due to numerous advantages such as it is less expensive, it is reliable, and it provides effective security solutions and others. The changing customer demands regarding security package and hesitancy to share sensitive data are some of the restraining factor for managed security services market.

The Managed security services Market is growing rapidly over 12% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 34 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Managed security services Market -Forecast to 2022”.

Major Key Players:

• IBM (U.S.)

• Verizon Communications (U.S.)

• Century Link (U.S.)

• AT&T (U.S.)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• HP Enterprises (U.S.)

• Fortinet (U.S.) Solutionary Inc. (U.S.)

• Dell SecureWorks (U.S.)

• CSC (U.S.)

• Trustwave (U.S.)

• Rapid 7 (U.S.)

• BT Group (UK)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2525

Managed security services Market Segmentation:

The Managed security services market has been segmented on the basis of service type, organization size, deployment and end-user. Looking through the service type segment it’s been observed that end point security segment would dominate the Managed security services market. The study reveals that managed security services market is dominated by BFSI sector. However, considering the deployment segment, the hybrid managed security services shows a significant growth and is expected to show a sudden hike by the forecast period. The study indicates that the small and medium businesses would grow significantly in the managed service market by the forecast period.

Recently, it has been observed that many companies are many organizations are expanding geographically to provide managed security services. As per the recent news, Cisco has opened a Cyber Range Lab in India to offer managed security services.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Managed security services market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Managed security services market. The study indicates that North America region has high focus towards the security concerns due to the increasing cyber-attacks this has resulted in the growth of managed security services market in North America region.

The study reveals that Europe region is expected to have a significant growth in managed security services market by the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, India and Korea would show a significant progress in the managed security services market by the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Managed security services market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region would dominate the Managed security services market by the forecast period owing to the presence of developed countries like United States, Canada and also due high adoption of managed security solutions to handle the ever changing rules and regulations.

The study indicates that Europe would have the second biggest market share in the managed security services market and would have steady and positive growth in the market. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region would show a positive growth in managed security services market by the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/managed-security-services-market-2525

Intended Audience:

• Industrial users

• Enterprise users

• Technology investors

• System Integrators

• Defense and Security Agencies

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Managed Security Services Market, By Service Type

Table 2 Managed Security Services Market, By Organization Size

Table 3 Managed Security Services Market, By Deployment

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Network Solution

Figure 2 Managed Security Services Market: By Service Type (%)

Figure 3 Managed Security Services Market: By Organization Size (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.