Heat Pump Water Heaters - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2022

PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies Heat Pump Water Heaters in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Panasonic

Mitsubishi Electric

GE Appliances

GREE

Midea

Darkin

A. O. Smith

Hitachi

Jandy

Wotech

Zhejiang Zhongguang

Pentair

New Energy

Dimplex

Hayward

Viessmann

Toshiba

Alpha-Innotec

Tongyi

Zhongrui

Thermia

Itomic

Rheem

Hangzhou Jinjiang Solar

Ochsner

Stiebel-Eltron

By types, the market can be split into

Air Source Heat Pump

Water Source Heat Pump

Ground Source Heat Pump

By Application, the market can be split into

Residential Use

Commercial & Industrial Use

Application 3

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Heat Pump Water Heaters

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Heat Pump Water Heaters

1.1.1 Definition of Heat Pump Water Heaters

1.1.2 Specifications of Heat Pump Water Heaters

1.2 Classification of Heat Pump Water Heaters

1.2.1 Air Source Heat Pump

1.2.2 Water Source Heat Pump

1.2.3 Ground Source Heat Pump

1.3 Applications of Heat Pump Water Heaters

1.3.1 Residential Use

1.3.2 Commercial & Industrial Use

1.3.3 Application 3

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 EU

1.4.3 Japan

1.4.4 China

1.4.5 India

1.4.6 Southeast Asia

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Heat Pump Water Heaters

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Heat Pump Water Heaters

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heat Pump Water Heaters

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Heat Pump Water Heaters

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Heat Pump Water Heaters

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Major Manufacturers in 2015

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Major Manufacturers in 2015

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Major Manufacturers in 2015

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Major Manufacturers in 2015

4 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Overall Market Overview

4.1 2011-2016E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2011-2016E Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2011-2016E Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2011-2016E Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales Price

4.4.2 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Heat Pump Water Heaters Regional Market Analysis

5.1 United States Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Analysis

5.1.1 United States Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Overview

5.1.2 United States 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 United States 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 United States 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Share Analysis

5.2 EU Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Analysis

5.2.1 EU Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Overview

5.2.2 EU 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 EU 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 EU 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Share Analysis

5.3 Japan Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Analysis

5.3.1 Japan Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Overview

5.3.2 Japan 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Japan 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Japan 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Share Analysis

5.4 China Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Analysis

5.4.1 China Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Overview

5.4.2 China 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 China 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 China 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Share Analysis

5.5 India Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Analysis

5.5.1 India Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Overview

5.5.2 India 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 India 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 India 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Share Analysis

5.6 Southeast Asia Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Analysis

5.6.1 Southeast Asia Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Overview

5.6.2 Southeast Asia 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 Southeast Asia 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 Southeast Asia 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Heat Pump Water Heaters Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Heat Pump Water Heaters Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Air Source Heat Pump of Heat Pump Water Heaters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Water Source Heat Pump of Heat Pump Water Heaters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Ground Source Heat Pump of Heat Pump Water Heaters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2011-2016E Heat Pump Water Heaters Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Heat Pump Water Heaters Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Heat Pump Water Heaters Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Residential Use of Heat Pump Water Heaters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Commercial & Industrial Use of Heat Pump Water Heaters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Application 3 Heat Pump Water Heaters Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Heat Pump Water Heaters

8.1 Panasonic

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Type I

8.1.2.2 Type II

8.1.2.3 Type III

8.1.3 Panasonic 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Panasonic 2015 Heat Pump Water Heaters Business Region Distribution Analysis