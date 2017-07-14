China Baby Food Market 2017- Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Research Report 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “The Baby Food Market in China”.

"The Baby Food Market in China 2017" is an analytical report by which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Chinese market.

The Chinese market for baby food rose by 23% between 2010 and 2016 in terms volume, but fell for the first time in recent years in 2016. Although the market is still underdeveloped, it has benefited from greater consumer spending power, the rising levels of urbanization and increased numbers of working women. Consumption increased in all sectors except drinks, although in value terms baby milks made the greatest gains, rising by 79% between 2010 and 2016. Baby milks continue to dominate the market, accounting for over 92% of value and 86% of volume sales. Much of the remainder is made up of cereals & dry meals, wet meals claim 2-3% of value sales, with finger foods and drinks together taking less than 1% of value sales. In coming years, once regulatory changes have concluded - sales are expected to be boosted by the expansion of distribution and by rising incomes. The overall market is forecast to increase by 26% in volume and 51% in value between 2016 and 2022.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1579596-the-baby-food-market-in-china-2017

What else does this report offer?

- Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

- Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

- Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

- Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

- Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

Scope

- Consumption of baby food in China rose by 23% since 2010 in terms of volume. Market value rose by 78% between 2010 and 2016.

- The bulk of baby food sales continue to occur in the major cities, although increasingly affluent consumers are emerging in second-, third-, and even fourth-tier cities, as well as the better-off parts of the rural community.

- The Chinese infant formula market is the world’s largest; now well ahead of both the US and the total market in Western Europe.

- The market is highly fragmented with a large number of foreign and local manufacturers active.

- The majority of milks are now imported, due to strong consumer preference for imported products, but most cereals, meals, and other products are produced locally.

- The major distribution channels for baby food have changed dramatically over the past few years. The largest single channel for baby food is now specialist mother & baby stores (46%), while online sales account for a further 33%. Bricks & mortar food and general retailers now take only 21%.

- Overall retail sales are forecast to rise by 51% between 2016 and 2022, while volume sales will increase by 26%.

Key points to buy

- Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

- Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

- Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

- Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Background to the Market

Market Overview

Sector Analysis

Production and Trade

Company Profiles

Distribution

Economic Background

Prospects and Forecasts

Appendix

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars