Silver Nanoparticles 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 15.79% and Forecast to 2021

Silver Nanoparticles Market 2017

Executive Summary

Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) or nanosilver refer to the particles of silver ranging between 1nm-100nm in size. They can be of a variety of shapes such as octagonal, diamond, spherical, and thin sheets, depending upon the application. However, spherical silver nanoparticles are most commonly used. The advent of nanotechnology has also given rise to nanoparticles that have thermal and chemical stability. The global silver nanoparticles market is driven by factors such as increasing production of applications necessitating miniature electronic systems, antimicrobial properties of nanosilver, and increasing focus on food packaging. However, the global market has its share of challenges such as high costs in comparison with steel, fluctuating silver prices, issues related to toxicity, and regulatory guidelines restricting the market growth.

The analysts forecast the global silver nanoparticles market to grow at a CAGR of 15.79% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global silver nanoparticles market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Silver Nanoparticles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cima NanoTech,

• Cline Scientific,

• EMFUTUR,

• Meliorum,

• NanoHorizons

Other prominent vendors

• American Elements

• Advanced Nano Products

• Ames Goldsmith

• Applied Nanotech

• Bayer MaterialScience

• Nanoshel

• NovaCentrix

Market driver

• Increasing number of applications necessitating miniature electronic systems

Market challenge

• High costs in comparison with silver

Market trend

• Increasing use of silver nanowire-based transparent conductors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end user

• Global silver nanoparticles market by end user

• Global silver nanoparticles market for healthcare and life sciences

• Global silver nanoparticles market for clothing and textiles

• Global silver nanoparticles market for electronics

• Global silver nanoparticles market for food and beverages

• Global silver nanoparticles market for others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global silver nanoparticles market by geography

• Silver nanoparticles market in Americas

• Silver nanoparticles market in EMEA

• Silver nanoparticles market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing use of silver nanowire-based transparent conductors

• Introduction of sensor-embedded sterilized clothing and smart textiles

• Application of silver nanoparticles in dentistry

..…..Continued

