Greenhouse Horticulture Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA , July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market

This report studies the Greenhouse Horticulture market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Greenhouse Horticulture market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Greenhouse Horticulture market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global and United States Greenhouse Horticulture market, including Atlas Greenhouse, Rough Brothers, Inc., Agra Tech, Inc., Conley's Manufacturing, Venlo, Palram, RBI

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Greenhouse Horticulture. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Greenhouse Horticulture in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The On the basis of product, the Greenhouse Horticulture market is primarily split into

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

For Vegetables

For Flowers

For Fruit

For Transplants

