Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Automotive NVH Materials 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 10.16% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Automotive NVH Materials Market 2017

Executive Summary

Automotive NVH materials reduce unwanted noise, vibrations (oscillations due to automobile mechanics), and harshness (the level of discomfort) (NVH) in automobiles. Noise in vehicles may be caused by the engine, road, brakes, exhaust system, cooling fans, and external wind noise. Automotive NVH materials perform either acoustic absorption or acoustic insulation functions to absorb the noise and prevent it from entering the inside of the vehicle, thereby enhancing the overall driving comfort.

The analysts forecast the global automotive NVH materials market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive NVH materials market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive NVH materials.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/895591-global-automotive-nvh-materials-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• BASF

• Covestro

• Dow Chemical

• DuPont

Other prominent vendors

• Borealis

• BSW

• Celanese

• Huntsman

• Recticel

• Assan Hanil

• Avon Group

• Borgers

• CTA Acoustics

• Eagle Industries

• Eastman Chemical

• ExxonMobil Chemical

• Fagerdala World Foams

• Henkel ANAND India

• Hutchinson

• IAC (International Automotive Components)

• Johns Manville

• LANXESS

• MBM Resources Berhad

• Mitsui Chemicals

• NITTO DENKO

• Owens Corning

• Roush Industries

• Soucy Baron

• Wolverine Advanced Materials

Market driver

• Comfort and safety: Top priority in automobiles sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Weight reduction of NVH systems: Global challenge

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emerging markets: Haven for automotive NVH materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/895591-global-automotive-nvh-materials-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Outlook

• Global automotive market overview

• Key functions of automotive NVH materials

• Supply chain

• Value chain

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global automotive NVH materials market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global automotive NVH materials market by type

• Global polyurethane-based automotive NVH materials market

• Global mixed textile fiber-based automotive NVH materials market

• Global fiberglass-based automotive NVH materials market

• Global polyester fiber-based automotive NVH materials market

• Global nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR)-based automotive NVH materials market

• Global polypropylene-based automotive NVH materials market

• Global PVC-based automotive NVH materials market

• Global synthetic textile-based automotive NVH materials market

• Global cotton textile-based automotive NVH materials market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global automotive NVH materials market by application

• Global automotive NVH materials in floor module sector

• Global automotive NVH materials market in cockpit module sector

• Global automotive NVH materials market in trunk module sector

• Global automotive NVH materials in wheel arch sector

• Global automotive NVH materials market in roof module sector

• Global automotive NVH materials market in engine casing sector

• Global automotive NVH materials market in bonnet liners sector

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global automotive NVH materials market by geography

• Automotive NVH materials market in APAC

• Automotive NVH materials market in Americas

• Automotive NVH materials market in EMEA

PART 09: Market drivers

• Comfort and safety: Top priority in automobiles sector

• Increasing demand for non-woven automotive NVH materials

• Stringent government regulations

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Fluctuating raw material prices

• Weight reduction of NVH systems: Global challenge

• High switching costs between product types

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Increased demand for passenger cars

• Keen focus on product development

• Emerging markets: Haven for automotive NVH materials

..…..Continued

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars