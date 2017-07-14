South Africa Crude Oil Refinery Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “South Africa Crude Oil Refinery Outlook”.

"South Africa Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2022" is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in South Africa. The report also provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active and planned refineries in South Africa for the period 2012-2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments and financial deals in the country’s oil refinery industry.

Scope

- Updated information related to all active and planned refineries in the country, including operator and equity details

- Information on CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, where available

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and IPOs in the country’s crude oil industry, where available

- Latest developments and financial deals related to crude oil refineries in the country

Key points to buy

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s crude oil refining industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major crude oil refining assets and their performance in the country

- Analyze the latest developments and financial deals related to the country’s crude oil refining industry

- Understand the country’s financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market

Table of Contents

1. Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 3

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. Introduction 5

2.1. What is This Report About? 5

2.2. Market Definition 5

3. South Africa Refining Industry 6

3.1. South Africa Refining Industry, Key Data 6

3.2. South Africa Refining Industry, Overview 6

3.3. South Africa Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity 6

3.4. South Africa Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity 8

3.5. South Africa Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Capacity 8

3.6. South Africa Refining Industry, Coking Capacity 9

3.7. South Africa Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracking Capacity 9

3.8. South Africa Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Capacity 10

3.9. South Africa Refining Industry, Asset Details 11

..CONTINUED

