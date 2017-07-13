BluePay's Juan Ortiz to Provide Keynote Speech at 15th Annual MWAA Conference in Chicago

BluePay is proud to announce Juan Ortiz, will be the Keynote Speaker at the MidWest Acquirers Association (MWAA) 2017 Conference.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluePay, an award-winning integrated payment technology provider, is proud to announce Juan Ortiz, Executive Vice President of National Sales, will be the Keynote Speaker at the MidWest Acquirers Association (MWAA) 2017 Conference, July 18-19, at The Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, in Chicago, Illinois. BluePay is also a sponsor, and will be available in booth GS15. BluePay has been a proud supporter of the MWAA since 2003.

Ortiz will speak on the first day of the conference, Tuesday, July 18th, from 3:30pm-4:30pm. His speech, "Inciting Innovation in Yourself and Others", discusses the effect of technology on consumers and how companies can harness this knowledge to create a seamless customer experience to grow their business and increase sales.

"I'm extremely honored to be asked to speak again at MWAA's annual conference for the third time," commented Ortiz. "As with all of my speaking opportunities, I’m looking forward to connecting with the attendees and delivering a motivational, educational, and entertaining presentation that will really hit home with them and help inspire new ideas to help their businesses succeed."

In its 15th anniversary, the MWAA Conference, themed "Celebrate Innovation with MWAA", features a jam-packed agenda complete with sessions on the fundamentals of Payment Facilitation, cross-selling strategies, and the advantages and challenges of accepting ACH. MWAA is a non-profit, no membership required forum dedicated to informing payment professionals about the ever-changing payment industry. To learn more about the conference and register, click here.

About BluePay: BluePay is a leading provider of technology-enabled payment processing for merchants and suppliers of any size in the United States and Canada. Through physical POS, online, and mobile interfaces, as well as CRM and ERP software integrations, BluePay processes business-to-consumer and business-to-business payments while providing real-time settlement, reporting, and reconciliation, along with robust security features such as tokenization and point-to-point encryption. BluePay is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, with offices in Chicago, Maryland, New York, and Toronto. For more information, follow BluePay on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, and LinkedIn, or visit www.bluepay.com.